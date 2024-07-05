Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

President Ruto Announces New Austerity Measures Following Gen Z Protests

By

Published

GP8kxOyWsAAJgyX

President William Ruto has proposed a slew of austerity measures across several government institutions to match the country’s budgetary spending with the consequences of the withdrawal of the Finance Bill.

President Ruto addressed the nation from State House in Nairobi, announcing that at least 47 government parastatals with comparable powers will be dissolved and their workforce merged into parent ministries.

This, he claimed, will allow the government to recuperate cash previously spent on operations and maintenance expenses.

The appointment of the Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS) was also suspended. The advisors appointed in various ministries will also be reduced by 50% as part of the austerity measures the state is undertaking. The office of the first and second lady were neither spared as they were also scrapped off.

“Budget lines providing for the operations of the First Lady, the Spouse of the Deputy President and Prime Cabinet Secretary will be removed. Similarly, budget provisions for confidential budgets in various Executive offices including my own office have been removed, and the budget for the renovations across government reduced by 50 percent,” said the Head of State.

President Ruto further stated that public servants who have attained the age of 60 years should retire.

“Henceforth, public servants who attain the retirement age of 60 shall be required to immediately proceed on retirement with no extensions to their tenure of service whatsoever.”

The procurement of new government motor vehicles was also halted for 12 months save for the security services, while a new framework for the transportation of public servants will be devised.

Also Read: President Ruto Issues Directive To Treasury On SRC’s pay Rise For MPs, Gov’t Officers

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020