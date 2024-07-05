President Ruto Announces New Austerity Measures Following Gen Z Protests

President William Ruto has proposed a slew of austerity measures across several government institutions to match the country’s budgetary spending with the consequences of the withdrawal of the Finance Bill.

President Ruto addressed the nation from State House in Nairobi, announcing that at least 47 government parastatals with comparable powers will be dissolved and their workforce merged into parent ministries.

This, he claimed, will allow the government to recuperate cash previously spent on operations and maintenance expenses.

The appointment of the Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS) was also suspended. The advisors appointed in various ministries will also be reduced by 50% as part of the austerity measures the state is undertaking. The office of the first and second lady were neither spared as they were also scrapped off.

“Budget lines providing for the operations of the First Lady, the Spouse of the Deputy President and Prime Cabinet Secretary will be removed. Similarly, budget provisions for confidential budgets in various Executive offices including my own office have been removed, and the budget for the renovations across government reduced by 50 percent,” said the Head of State.

President Ruto further stated that public servants who have attained the age of 60 years should retire.

“Henceforth, public servants who attain the retirement age of 60 shall be required to immediately proceed on retirement with no extensions to their tenure of service whatsoever.”

The procurement of new government motor vehicles was also halted for 12 months save for the security services, while a new framework for the transportation of public servants will be devised.

