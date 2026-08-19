7 Killed as Helicopter Crashes at Mt Ololokwe in Samburu

Seven people have died after a helicopter crashed at the foot of Mt Ololokwe in Samburu County on Wednesday morning, in one of the deadliest aviation accidents to hit the region this year.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) confirmed the accident involved a Eurocopter EC130 B4, registration 5Y-GYM, which went down at approximately 9:13 a.m. local time. “Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) confirms that an aircraft accident involving a Eurocopter EC130 B4, registration 5Y-GYM, has occurred at Lolokwe Mountain in Samburu County,” the authority said in a statement.

The helicopter, known locally as “Lady Lorry,” had been flying from Soyian in Laikipia County towards Loisaba Conservancy when it crashed. All seven occupants on board perished, among them the pilot and six passengers.

The victims have since been identified as pilot Josh Outram, along with Roger Duarte, Adam Navaty, Stephen Vasconquez, Henry Parra, Michael Contugi and Suian Suarez, the only woman on board. Outram was a fourth-generation Kenyan with more than 15 years of flying experience across the conservation and commercial sectors. He had founded a helicopter company that supported wildlife monitoring, animal translocations and darting operations for Loisaba and neighbouring conservancies, and had often spoken fondly of flying over the Suguta Valley’s craters, lava pools and flamingo-dotted lake beds.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing thick black smoke and flames rising from the crash site, prompting a swift deployment of police, security forces and emergency medical teams to the remote area. Samburu County Police Commander David Nkoroi confirmed the sighting of smoke at the scene as response teams moved in.

The Ministry of Roads and Transport’s Air Accident Investigation Department has taken charge of the technical investigation, working alongside KCAA and other agencies to establish the cause of the crash. Investigators are expected to examine the wreckage, flight data, weather conditions and communications as they piece together the aircraft’s final moments.

Rescue and recovery teams have faced difficult terrain and active fire at the site, slowing efforts to retrieve the bodies. By the time of publication, authorities had not established whether the crash was caused by mechanical failure, weather, pilot error or another factor. Nationalities of the six passengers had also not been officially confirmed.