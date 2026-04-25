7 Killed Instantly After Voxy Collides with Trailer on Narok–Mai Mahiu Road

Seven people have been confirmed dead following a tragic road accident involving a Toyota Voxy and a trailer along the Narok-Mai Mahiu road on Saturday evening.

The fatal crash occurred between Ntulele and Duka Moja, approximately 30 kilometres from Narok town, after the trailer reportedly lost its brakes and rammed into the oncoming vehicle. According to preliminary reports, the impact was severe, killing all occupants of the Voxy instantly.

Witnesses at the scene described a horrifying moment as the trailer, believed to have been descending a stretch of the road, lost control before crashing into the passenger vehicle.

Authorities are yet to release the identities of the victims, as investigations into the incident continue. However, initial findings point to brake failure as a possible cause of the accident, a recurring issue in several fatal crashes involving heavy commercial vehicles.

The Narok-Mai Mahiu road is a key transport corridor linking parts of the Rift Valley and Nairobi, and has in recent years recorded multiple accidents, often attributed to mechanical failures, speeding, and overlapping.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene shortly after the crash, but all seven victims had already succumbed to their injuries.

Police have since launched investigations to establish the exact circumstances leading to the crash. Officials are also expected to assess the condition of the trailer, including its braking system, as part of the inquiry.

The incident adds to a growing list of deadly road accidents reported across the country, renewing concerns over road safety and compliance with traffic laws.

Authorities continue to urge motorists to exercise caution, adhere to speed limits, and ensure their vehicles are roadworthy.