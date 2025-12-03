7 Suspects Arrested Over Chaos During Gachagua’s Church Event in Kariobangi North

Police officers have arrested seven suspects linked to the chaos that erupted during former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s visit to the Kariobangi North PCEA Church on Sunday, November 30.

In a statement on Tuesday, December 2, the National Police Service (NPS) said the seven suspects were arrested in the Lucky Summer area.

“The National Police Service (NPS) confirms the arrest of seven suspects linked to the Kariobangi North PCEA Church disturbances on Sunday, 30th November.

“The seven, all arrested within the Lucky Summer area, are being processed for appearance before a court of law,” NPS stated.

The service noted that more arrests are expected upon the completion of investigations, including photographic and acoustic analysis reports.

The arrested suspects include: Charles Otieno Opiyo, Wilson Okoth alias M.C. Otieno, Michael Mutunga Kavulunze, Brian Omondi Odhiambo alias ‘Bryo’, Reggy Opiyo Otwole, Elisha Otieno Ochieng, and Gordon Odhiambo Onyango.

Further, NPS urged the public to share any information about the incident that can assist in the ongoing investigations.

“We further ask anyone who may have witnessed, or has any information regarding, the abhorrent incident last Sunday to contact the nearest police station, any law enforcement officer, or use the toll-free numbers: 999, 112, or #FichuaKwaDCI (0800 722 203) or WhatsApp number 0709 570 000,” the Service said.

This comes after President William Ruto directed the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, to take strong legal action against individuals accused of hiring youths to fuel violence.

Speaking on Monday, December 1, in Nairobi, President Ruto said goons cannot be allowed to undermine security in the country.

“We are a country that follows the rule of law. Those who use young people as goons to cause chaos, fight citizens, and bring harm are people we cannot tolerate.

“I have already instructed our Inspector General of Police that all these individuals must face strict legal action so that we can end hooliganism and the activities that undermine safety in our nation of Kenya,” said Ruto.