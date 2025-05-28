Connect with us

75% Of Kenyans Believe The Country is Headed in The Wrong Direction – TIFA Report

File image of President William Ruto

A report by TIFA Research has revealed that 75 percent of Kenyans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction.

In the survey released on Wednesday, May 28, TIFA noted that only 14 percent of Kenyans believe the country is on the right track.

On the other hand, 11 percent of Kenyans either had no opinion or chose not to respond during the survey.

“Asked about the country’s current direction, a sizeable majority of Kenyans believe that it is ‘wrong’, five times more than the fewer than one-fifth of a contrary (positive) view. This leaves the remainder either with no clear opinion about this reality or who are unwilling to express one,” the survey stated.

The survey also disclosed that 54 per cent of Kenyans oppose the broad-based government, while 22 per cent expressed support for the BBG.

The remaining 22 percent declined to express an opinion on the broad-based government.

TIFA noted that the support for the broad-based government is highest in the Central Rift (37%) and lowest in the Mt.Kenya and Lower Eastern zones.

“Across the country, support for the BBG is highest in the President’s home zone of the Central Rift (37%) and lowest in the Mt. Kenya and the Lower Eastern zones, the home areas of his former/impeached DP Rigathi Gachagua and Azimio/ODM leader Kalonzo Musyoka, respectively (13% and 12%).

The survey was conducted between May 2 and May 6, 2025, among 2,024 respondents across nine regions: Central Rift, Coast, Lower Eastern, Mt. Kenya, Nairobi, Northern, Nyanza, South Rift, and Western.

