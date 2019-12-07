Connect with us
 

8 Hour Traffic Hits Gilgil, Hundreds Stuck

1 min ago

IMG 20191207 070720
Vehicles stuck at Gilgil

Hundreds of motorists have spent the night at Gilgil on the busy Nairobi-Nakuru highway over a huge traffic snarl up.

The worst hit area is between Kikopey and the Gilgil weighbridge where motorists have literally switched off their engines and gone to sleep.

Police are on the spot for failing to solve the mess. It is believed some motorists veered off the roads in attempts to escape traffic which worsened the situation.

Most of those stuck in traffic took to social media to lament about their frustrations.

Though the cause of the traffic has not been established,  President Uhuru Kenyatta presided over the NYS pass out on Friday.  We can’t confirm if the two incidents are related.

