8 Killed After Lorry Hits Tuk-tuk in Kirinyaga

At least eight people have died after a lorry reportedly rammed into a Tuk-tuk along the Mwea–Embu highway on Saturday morning.

Preliminary reports indicate that the lorry, which was reportedly ferrying goods, lost control before it rammed into the tuk-tuk in the Murubara area.

The tuk-tuk was carrying farm workers travelling from Kimbimbi to the Mwea Irrigation Research area when the accident occurred.

The deceased include a passenger in the lorry, four unidentified adult women who were passengers in the tuk-tuk, and three unidentified adult women who were walking along the road.

The driver of the lorry survived the collision with minor injuries and was arrested by police officers. Two victims who sustained injuries were rushed to Kimbimbi Hospital for medical attention.

Another victim who sustained serious injuries was transferred to Kerugoya County Referral Hospital for specialised treatment.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, in a statement, condoled with the families and friends who lost their loved ones in the crash. Gachagua also wished the injured a quick recovery.

“I have learnt of the tragic road crash at Red-Soil along Mwea-Embu Highway with deep pain this morning. My heartfelt sympathies go to the families, friends, and loved ones of those who have tragically lost their lives in the accident.

“To those receiving treatment in hospitals, I wish you a speedy recovery. My prayers are with you. May God grant the bereaved strength and comfort during this difficult time, and may the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace,” Gachagua stated.

The accident comes a day after six people lost their lives after being involved in a gruesome road accident along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway.

The accident, which occurred on Thursday, July 30 night, involved a 14-seater matatu, a private van, and a trailer.