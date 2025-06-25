8 Killed, Over 400 Injured During June 25 Protests – KNCHR

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has revealed that at least 8 people were killed during the Wednesday, June 25, protests.

In a statemnet, KNCHR said the police shit over 20 protestores resulting in the death of eight people.

“Police today shot at least 20 protesters, resulting in at least eight deaths, during demonstrations demanding justice for Kenyans killed in the 2024 Gen Z protests. This is according to documentation by the Kenya Human Rights Commission, Midrift Hurinet, and other human rights networks across the country,” read the KNCHR statement in part.

The commission noted that three people were killed in Matuu, Machakos; two in Emali, Makueni County; one in Nairobi; one in Molo, Nakuru; among other areas.

In addition to the fatalities, over 400 casualties were reported, including protesters, police officers, and journalists.

Among those nursing gunshot wounds, 10 are from Machakos, three from Ol Kalou in Nyandarua, and one each from Ongata Rongai in Kajiado and Narok.

“In total, over 400 protesters have received treatment for various injuries other than gunshot wounds—many inflicted by police—with others currently undergoing specialized care. Additionally, two police officers were injured in separate incidents in Nairobi and Kisii. These figures are as of 5:00 pm today,” KNCHR stated.

The toll is likely to rise, according to the commission, as it continues to verify additional reports of injuries and fatalities resulting from excessive police force.

KNCHR also claimed that law enforcement agencies used signal jamming devices during the protests to block transmissions.

The commission urged the Independent Policing Oversight Authority to immediately launch a transparent and thorough investigation into the killings and injuries.

“All officers involved must be held accountable, including those with command responsibility for these violent actions. We also strongly condemn acts of violence committed by a section of protesters and urge that these incidents be investigated and appropriate legal action taken,” KNCHR added.

