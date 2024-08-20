8 Police Officers Interdicted After Collins Jumaisi, 12 Others Escaped Custody

The Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli has interdicted eight police officers including Gigiri Officer Commanding Police Division and Gigiri Police Station OCS after Kware murder suspect Collins Jumaisi and 12 other Eritrean nationals escaped from the Gigiri Police Station in Nairobi.

Speaking on Tuesday, Masengeli said preliminary investigations indicate that the 13 were aided to escape from police custody.

“Our preliminary investigations indicate that the escape was aided by insiders considering that officers were deployed accordingly to guard the station. Consequently, I have interdicted eight officers who were on duty last night among them the Gigiri Sub County Police Commander, OCS Gigiri Station, Duty Officer, Duty NCO, Station Guards, and Report Office personnel,” Masengeli stated.

The Acting police IG noted that the matter is currently under investigation by the Internal Affairs Unit, and any person found culpable will face the law.

Masengeli also said the police have launched a manhunt on the 13 escapees. He appealed to members of the public with information that would lead to the arrest of the suspects to report to the nearest police station or contact the police hotline numbers.

“We have launched a manhunt to re-arrest the escapees. We further appeal to members of the public with any information that may lead to the re-arrest of the suspects especially the murder suspect, Collins Jumaisi Kalusha to report to the nearest police station or through the police hotline numbers 999, 112, 911, and 0800 722 203,” he added.

It is alleged that the suspects cut an opening through the wire mesh of the waiting area before jumping off the perimeter wall.

Meanwhile, the Gigiri Police Station has been declared a crime scene as further investigations continue on how the inmates managed to escape the premises.

