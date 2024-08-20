Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

8 Police Officers Interdicted After Collins Jumaisi, 12 Others Escaped Custody

By

Published

GVbMIQGWQAE8huK

The Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli has interdicted eight police officers including Gigiri Officer Commanding Police Division and Gigiri Police Station OCS after Kware murder suspect Collins Jumaisi and 12 other Eritrean nationals escaped from the Gigiri Police Station in Nairobi.

Speaking on Tuesday, Masengeli said preliminary investigations indicate that the 13 were aided to escape from police custody.

“Our preliminary investigations indicate that the escape was aided by insiders considering that officers were deployed accordingly to guard the station. Consequently, I have interdicted eight officers who were on duty last night among them the Gigiri Sub County Police Commander, OCS Gigiri Station, Duty Officer, Duty NCO, Station Guards, and Report Office personnel,” Masengeli stated.

The Acting police IG noted that the matter is currently under investigation by the Internal Affairs Unit, and any person found culpable will face the law.

Masengeli also said the police have launched a manhunt on the  13 escapees. He appealed to members of the public with information that would lead to the arrest of the suspects to report to the nearest police station or contact the police hotline numbers.

“We have launched a manhunt to re-arrest the escapees. We further appeal to members of the public with any information that may lead to the re-arrest of the suspects especially the murder suspect, Collins Jumaisi Kalusha to report to the nearest police station or through the police hotline numbers 999, 112, 911, and 0800 722 203,” he added.

It is alleged that the suspects cut an opening through the wire mesh of the waiting area before jumping off the perimeter wall.

Meanwhile, the Gigiri Police Station has been declared a crime scene as further investigations continue on how the inmates managed to escape the premises.

Also Read: Kware Murders Main Suspect Escapes Police Custody

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020