8 Students Arrested Over Utumshi Girls Academy Dormitory Fire

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested 8 students in connection with the Utumishi Girls Academy fire tragedy that left 16 students dead and 79 others injured.

In a statement on Friday, May 29, DCI said the 8 students are in custody as investigations continue into the fire tragedy.

The investigative agency noted that the eight arrested students are persons of interest in the planning and suspected arson attack.

“Preliminary investigations have identified eight students as persons of interest in connection with the planning and execution of the suspected arson attack.

“The eight girls have since been arrested and are currently in police custody. Detectives continue to record statements and analyse all available evidence to reconstruct the sequence of events, establish the full circumstances of the incident, and determine the motive,” read the statement in part.

According to the DCI, a multi-agency team comprising highly specialized personnel processed the scene at Meline Waithera Dormitory following the incident.

The multi-agency team established that the dormitory suffered extensive destruction, particularly on the upper floor, where the fire caused the greatest damage.

“The dormitory is a two-storey building in which the first floor sustained extensive fire damage, while the ground floor remained largely intact. The affected upper floor consists of twelve cubicles accommodating a total of 135 double-decker beds,” DCI said.

The investigators recovered 16 bodies, all of which were moved to Naivasha Sub-county Referral Hospital Mortuary pending post-mortem examinations and formal identification.

DCI noted that investigations are ongoing at Utumishi Girls Academy to establish the origin of the fire.

“Crime scene processing and documentation continue today, May 29, 2026, as investigators work to establish the suspected point of origin of the fire, analyse burn patterns, identify potential ignition sources, determine the presence of any accelerants, and evaluate the integrity of electrical installations and structural fire dynamics to establish the exact cause and sequence of events,” DCI stated.

Further, the DCI assured all stakeholders that a thorough, professional, and impartial investigation is underway to establish the exact cause and circumstances surrounding the fire, and to ensure justice is served, bringing much-needed closure to the bereaved families and the entire school community.