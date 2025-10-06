Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

8 Suspects Charged Over Ksh7 Million SHA Fraud

Eight suspects and a health facility have been charged in connection with the fraudulent acquisition of Ksh7 million from the Social Health Authority (SHA).

In a statement on Monday, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the accused were charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, fraudulent alteration and falsification of information, acquisition and use of proceeds of crime, cheating, forgery, uttering false documents, and falsification of health records.

The accused persons include Markdhillion Mutsotso, an employee of St. Mark Orthodox Health Centre Limited; Sammy Otieno; Patrick Kanya, Directors at Jambo Jipya Medical Clinic; Faith Chepkurui, Co-Director at Jambo Jipya Medical Clinic; Steven Okinyi and Justine Baraka, both clinical officers; Pauline Wanjiru, a nurse; Naida Mbeyu, a receptionist at Jambo Jipya Medical Clinic; and Jambo Jipya Medical Clinic.

“Kanya, Chepkurui, Okinyi, Baraka, Wanjiru, Mbeyu, and Jambo Jipya Medical Clinic are accused of conspiring to falsify medical information, resulting in the irregular payment of Ksh. 2,032,680 by SHA,” ODPP stated.

The offences are alleged to have been committed between 1st November 2024 and 30th June 2025 at Jambo Jipya Medical Clinic in Mtwapa, Kilifi County.

In a separate case, Mutsotso was charged with conspiring to defraud SHA of Ksh5,128,400 between October 2024 and June 2025 at St. Mark Orthodox Health Centre Limited in Chavakali, Vihiga County.

All the 8 accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges when they appeared before Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina. The court released them on a bond of Ksh. 600,000 each.

The case will be mentioned on 21st October 2025 for further directions.

This comes days after the DCI received the 1,188 files from SHA and the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) following complaints over an alleged fraud within the health sector.

