News

8 Suspects Grilled Over Embezzlement Of Ksh 2 Billion At NYS

1746 eacc

Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, conducted a successful investigative search at the residences and offices of senior officials at the National Youth Service and their proxies over embezzlement of Ksh 2 billion.

In a statement, EACC said the operation, which was pursuant to Court Orders, is part of ongoing investigations in the National Youth Service.

“Allegations of conflict of interest and abuse of office against several Senior National Youth Service officials who traded with the NYS through various companies, resulting in payments of a total of KES 2Billion between the Financial Years 2019/2020 and 2024/2025,” EACC stated. 

According to EACC, the suspects allegedly abused their positions of trust and authority to embezzle public funds through collusion, procurement fraud and payment for fictitious contracts.

The 8 suspects include: Nicholas J. Makokha, David Muthee Mbogo, Joseph Maina Kagiri, Felista Wanjiru Wandugi, Winfred Cherotich Towett, Elias Muthee, Naftali Kaberu, and Florence Muthoni Karanja. 

Following the operation, the suspects were escorted to the EACC Offices at the Integrity Centre for statement recording.

EACC noted that the operation yielded valuable evidentiary material that will support the ongoing investigations.

“Upon completion of the inquiry, the outcome will inform appropriate action including prosecution of any culpable persons and/or recovery of unexplained wealth or proceeds of corruption,” EACC added.

