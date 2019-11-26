8 Suspects Of Cars Theft Arrested In Umoja, Nairobi

Directorate of Criminal Investigations Detectives have arrested eight car-theft suspects after running battles in Soweto and Umoja estates in Nairobi.

According to the DCI statement to the media, the Detectives retrieved two vehicles presumed to have been stolen from Lang`ata.

“Two Toyota Voxy M/Vs; KCS 757V & KCW 834A were stolen from Phenom Estate in Lang’ata recovered in the swoop by DCI following serious operations in Umoja & Soweto areas,” said the statement.

The eight were arrested along Toyota ALPHARD that they were using, which is being detained by the police.

The 8 eight suspects arrested are believed to have different roles in the operations.

The 8 include Mwenga Kariuki, Daniel Kabita, Paul Mwaura Karanja, Edward Musonye Ikatwa, Christine Mwongeli Munyao, Alex Kioko, Daniel Gisiri and Elphas Sula.

The suspects are currently in police custody as the officer is carrying out a further probe to break the entire chain.

The suspects will be arraigned in court upon completion of the investigation.

The cases of ar theft have increased over the past years, especially in major towns where unsuspecting car owners are enticed in raw deals.

The cases of car thefts are very high, especially in Nairobi county.