A grim feedback from Kenyans on President Ruto’s Jamhuri day speech

KDRTV News Nairobi-Dear President Ruto, We listened to your Jamhuri Day speech and wish to give you feedback, even if you do not like feedback. The employee cannot tell the employer that the employer is stupid and does not know the work he assigned to the employee.

We are the ones who gave you the work and you have performed terribly at it. Your attempts to gaslight us that we are stupid, we are mad, we are mapepo chafu, we are negative etc has only made all Kenyans to sit up and wonder whether you know who you are in our country.

We are not your subjects. We are the people who you swore to serve according to our job description in your oath and our constitution. When will you get this? And No, Mr President we are not negative, it is sad that you are not a wise leader/steward of our public affairs.

You want to rule over us on your terms yet our constitution only allows you to govern our country based on our constitution and laws. You have captured institutions, threatened everyone who holds a different view to yours and resorted to bribing everyone, including the clergy, with money that cannot be accounted for. You lie, you kill our youth instead of listening to them.

Through your ill-informed policies, you destroy our businesses and render so many of us unemployed and destitute then you mock us that you have reduced the cost of unga. You have commercialized/ privatized healthcare and education funding.

Our universities and education are faced with a bleak future. Mr President no one asked you to do things for us. We have been doing things for ourselves since independence. We only asked you to do six things and you have failed in all the six;

Put competent people in office: you have hired the most dubious and incompetent of characters to run Ministries, Departments and Agencies. Most of them have these positions as rewards for supporting you politically.

Take your latest appointments to IPOA and CAJ where you appointed Jagua the former MP for Starehe to the Commission on Administrative Justice. A man who is remembered for running over people with his car and then went to bribe his way out of it is now expected to be commissioner for administrative justice in Kenya. This legacy of incompetence has devastated every single ministry, department or agency of government with healthcare, education, agriculture, Passports administration, the economy and energy being notorious. 3/10.

End corruption: within two years your administration has ensured that all people with corruption cases have been appointed to government and their cases withdrawn by the ODPP. The 17b payments to Oil marketing companies, the edible oil scandal are the tip of the iceberg of the corruption that is going on in every single MDA. The less said about your presidency and corruption, the better. Your forceful promotion of the Adani type of deals in so many sectors of our country and the exchanges of money that has been reported betrays you Sir. 2/10.

End ukabila and ensure we are a cohesive country: Kenya is less cohesive now and your ethnicization of the public service has been legendary. Murkomen and your online mouthpieces are trying to gaslight us that we hate you because you are a Kalenjin. Ask Kalenjin youths who have suffered you misrule and terrible policies and you will be shocked that more than 60% of ethnic Kalenjins do not approve of your presidency. It has not benefitted them. The fake fertilizers, the importations of wheat and maize, the corrupt Finland/Canada scholarships etc have hurt many Kalenjin homes. 3/10.

Ensure the economy works: You have destroyed the economy so fundamentally by failing the following six tests: a) refusing to develop a post COVID recovery policy of reduction of interest rates (European, Asian and North American countries took interests to 0% to give incentive for borrowing to reboot the economies).

You instead implemented austerity measures that have killed the economy b) you have raised taxes instead of reducing them as you promised c) you have continued to borrow instead of dealing with the odious debt which is killing our economy d) you have dealt a death blow to manufacturing and industrialization through your policies of high taxes, high interest rates, high costs of energy and inputs etc e) you have caused massive unemployment and poverty depressing the ability of Kenyans to consume leading to an inflation rate of 2.7% simply because ability to consume has been depleted.

We are barely surviving as a people f) you have engineered importation of wheat, maize, sugar, edible oil etc which has led to the sabotaging our economy. Fail to institute a Post COVID recovery policy is what shows that you do not know what is expected of you. 2/10

Ensure that our democracy and human rights are secured and the rule of law and constitutionalism strengthened. Two years into your presidency what we have witnessed is horror. The youth, the Gen-Z who are now the super majority of adults in Kenya have said it loud and clear “you can’t kill us and lead us”.

Our judiciary, legislature, Commissions and independent offices are all sagging under your state capture. You know what the Police and your government has done in defying court orders. The abductions, enforced disappearances, arbitrary and dehumanizing arrests, torture, violent disruption of peaceful demonstrations, threats to kill opponents with the sword you were given at Kasarani Stadium, threats to kill people in the infamous mambo ni matatu, the extra judicial killings we have witnessed, the withdrawal of security officers attached to judges who give rulings the government does not like etc; the recent abduction of Dr Kizza Besigye and the 4 Turkish citizens etc have all become the trademark of your presidency. You have basically suspended the Constitution of Kenya. 3/10.

Ensure that our security and diplomatic ties are strengthened: Sir, on the contrary what we have witnessed is your willingness to undermine Panafricanism, sovereignty and independence and weakening our national security and standing. You have auctioned our sovereignty to the Americans and Europeans giving them military bases and unfettered access to our every sector of our economy and government.

The open siding with Ukraine against Russia, with Israel against Palestine have made Kenya to be treated with suspicion. You have within two years destroyed our established non-aligned foreign policy that safeguarded our interests at a time when African countries are reviewing ties with their former colonial powers and Western imperialist powers.

You have made Kenya to have sour relations with practically all our Eastern African Community member countries. Your overzealous policy of taking our Kenyan youth to work in near slave conditions abroad which you pride yourself in actually speaks to your lack of vision for working towards our economic transformation to make Kenya a leader of African economic emancipation.

Mr. President, going forward please know that countries are not led through speech- making but through stewardship based on respect for the people of Kenya, the constitution ,and integrity. A bad fruit can not bear good fruit and a good tree cannot bear bad fruit- see Mathew

Happy Jamhuri Day 2024. KENYA BORA TUITAKAYO (KBT) CITIZENS UNION