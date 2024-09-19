Aaron Cheruiyot Clarifies Reports Of Brokering JKIA-Adani Deal

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot has dismissed allegations that he brokered a deal between the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) and Adani Airports Holdings Limited.

Speaking on Thursday on the floor of the Senate, Cheruiyot said that he had never met Gautam Adani or any officials of the Indian company.

“I want to make it clear that I don’t work for Kenya Airports Authority, and I don’t work for the Ministry of Roads and Transport. I don’t know on what condition could someone say that I brokered a deal between Kenya and another foreign entity,” said Cheruiyot.

“I have never met the owners and the management of that entity and as for such, I have worked extremely hard in my life to protect my image and those who know me and have worked with me long enough can speak to my integrity as a person.”

The Kericho senator revealed that he is considering taking legal action against the whistleblower who linked him to the Adani Holdings Limited deal.

“I have worked extremely hard to protect my public image. You cannot fight corruption by character assassination of other individuals. I want to tell that gentleman that my lawyers will be reaching out to him,” the Senator remarked.

Cheruiyot also criticized the media’s handling of the allegations, claiming that they had not approached the allegations with professionalism and had instead chosen to broadcast them without due diligence.

On Wednesday Nelson Amenya claimed that the Senate leader of the Majority negotiated the deal on behalf of the government.

He alleged that no one knew the deal except Cheruiyot who allegedly met with Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani in India and later brought him to Kenya.

“I am the one who shared the documents with politicians. Nobody, including Senator Onyonka, knew anything about this deal except Aaron Cheruiyot, who is the broker. He was the one who went to India, met with Adani, and brought Adani to Kenya,” Amenya claimed.

