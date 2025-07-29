Abduba Dida’s Wife Declares 2027 Presidential Bid

Amina Halake, the wife of former presidential candidate Mohammed Abduba Dida, has officially declared her intention to run for president in the 2027 general election.

Speaking on Monday during an interview, Halake revealed that she has taken over leadership of the Alliance for Real Change (ARC) party.

“I am the party leader for Alliance for Real Change, not my husband Abduba Dida. This is the time for a woman president. Kenyans are fed up, tired, and aware of what is going on. Everything is collapsing, even a two-year-old is a politician now,” she stated.

Halake noted that she has experience in running a presidential campaign, having served as the party’s Secretary General.

“I was involved in almost everything, the campaigns and his welfare at home. So there is nothing I do not know about the campaigns and strategies,” she explained.

At the same time, Halake said she is not sure whether her husband would be vying for the third time again in the 2027 elections.

“He may or may not support my presidential ambitions. When he comes back, maybe he may,” Halake added.

Dida unsuccessfully vied for President in the 2013 and 2017 general elections, losing both elections to retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In 2021, he was sentenced to seven years in prison after being found guilty of stalking and threatening his American wife, with whom he had lived in Illinois.

Dida was released on April 3, 2025, after serving nearly two and a half years at the Big Muddy Correctional Centre.

Halake’s presidential bid places her among women who have contested Kenya’s highest office, following in the footsteps of Charity Ngilu, Nazlin Omar, and Martha Karua.

