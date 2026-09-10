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Absa Bank Kenya Appoints Yusuf Omari as Managing Director and CEO

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Absa Bank Kenya has appointed Yusuf Omari as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

The appointment was announced by the bank’s Board of Directors on Thursday, September 10, following the receipt of all required regulatory and internal approvals.

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Yusuf Omari as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Absa Bank Kenya, with immediate effect,” the statement read.

Omari has been serving as the bank’s Interim Managing Director and CEO since July 1, 2026. He previously served as Absa Bank Kenya’s Chief Financial Officer, a position he held since 2009.

The bank described Omari as a seasoned banking executive whose extensive experience positions him to steer the bank into its next phase of growth and development.

“Mr Omari is a seasoned banking executive with more than two decades of leadership experience spanning finance, treasury, risk management, governance, sustainability, strategy and transformation, and executive management,” the bank stated.

Omari’s appointment comes three months after Abdi Mohamed left his position as Absa Bank Kenya’s Managing Director and CEO.

Mohamed’s resignation took effect on June 30, 2026, bringing his three-year tenure at the helm of the bank to an end.

He later moved to I&M Bank Kenya, where he was appointed Managing Director and CEO, subject to approval by the Central Bank of Kenya.

Following his exit, the Absa Bank Kenya board appointed Omari as the acting CEO and Managing Director.

“To ensure a smooth leadership transition, the Board has appointed Absa Bank Kenya’s Chief Financial Officer, Yusuf Omari, as Interim Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer with effect from 1st July 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

“The Board will concurrently undertake the recruitment process for the substantive appointment for the position,” the bank announced.

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