Acting Police IG Issues Update On Haiti Mission, Addresses Allowance Delays

Acting Inspector General of Police has announced that the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) deployed in Haiti has achieved significant milestones.

In a statement on Monday August 26, Masengeli said the MSS team has managed to pacify threats to public safety and security.

The acting IG pointed out that the officers through their cooperation with the Haiti National Police have taken over critical infrastructure from gang control and opened up roads.

“MSS has managed to pacify threats to public safety and security, taken over critical infrastructure including the airport, from gang control, opened up critical roads that have enabled the return of thousands of Haitians earlier displaced,” Masengeli said.

The IG also said the NPS is working very closely with other countries, partners, and the United Nations to ensure continued support for the MSS.

At the same time, Masengeli said the officers deployed in Haiti are receiving their regular salaries and the processing of their MSS deployment allowances has also been finalized.

Further he praised the MSS Force Commander Godfrey Otunge, SAIG, and his team for their dedication and patriotism.

“As a Service, we wish to commend the MSS Force Commander Godfrey Otunge, SAIG, and his team for their patriotism and dedication to duty, and wish them success in their Mission to restore peace and stability in Haiti,” he added.

His remarks come after the Multinational Security Support Mission to Haiti announced the allowances will be paid in a week.

Kenya has deployed 400 police officers to help restore peace in the Caribbean nation.

The violence in Port-au-Prince has affected food security and humanitarian aid access, with much of the city in the hands of gangs.

Apart from Kenya, other countries that have pledged to send officers to Haiti include Benin, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Belize, Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, Bangladesh, Algeria, Canada and France.