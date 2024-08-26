Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Acting Police IG Issues Update On Haiti Mission, Addresses Allowance Delays

By

Published

GSoFm2gXAAAYl35 1722427216

Acting Inspector General of Police has announced that the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) deployed in Haiti has achieved significant milestones.

In a statement on Monday August 26, Masengeli said the MSS team has managed to pacify threats to public safety and security.

The acting IG pointed out that the officers through their cooperation with the Haiti National Police have taken over critical infrastructure from gang control and opened up roads.

“MSS has managed to pacify threats to public safety and security, taken over critical infrastructure including the airport, from gang control, opened up critical roads that have enabled the return of thousands of Haitians earlier displaced,” Masengeli said.

The IG also said the NPS  is working very closely with other countries, partners, and the United Nations to ensure continued support for the MSS.

At the same time, Masengeli said the officers deployed in Haiti are receiving their regular salaries and the processing of their MSS deployment allowances has also been finalized.

Further he praised the MSS Force Commander Godfrey Otunge, SAIG, and his team for their dedication and patriotism.

“As a Service, we wish to commend the MSS Force Commander Godfrey Otunge, SAIG, and his team for their patriotism and dedication to duty, and wish them success in their Mission to restore peace and stability in Haiti,” he added.

His remarks come after the Multinational Security Support Mission to Haiti announced the allowances will be paid in a week.

Kenya has deployed 400 police officers to help restore peace in the Caribbean nation.

The violence in Port-au-Prince has affected food security and humanitarian aid access, with much of the city in the hands of gangs.

Apart from Kenya, other countries that have pledged to send officers to Haiti include Benin, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Belize, Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, Bangladesh, Algeria, Canada and France.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020