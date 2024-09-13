Acting Police IG Sentenced to 6 Months in Prison

The acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli was on Thursday sentenced to six months in prison for disobeying court orders.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi ordered the acting IG to surrender himself to the Commissioner General of Prisons to serve his sentence.

“Mr. Gilbert Masengeli is sentenced to six months in prison. He is ordered to surrender himself to the Commissioner General of Prisons to ensure that he is to be committed to a prison facility to commence serving his sentence,” Justice Mugambi ruled.

Mugambi, however, said Masengeli may avoid serving the sentence if he appears in court within the next seven days.

“Masengeli can redeem himself by availing himself before this court in person to answer to the issues which he has been avoiding failure to do so the sentence will become effect,” the Judge said.

The judge also ruled that if Masengeli fails to appear to serve the sentence, the Cabinet Secretary should take the necessary steps to ensure that Masengeli commits himself to serve the sentence.

“In the event, Mr. Masengeli fails to surrender himself to prison, the CS for Interior must take steps to ensure he is committed to prison to commence serving the sentence imposed on him,” Justice Mugambi added.

Justice Mugambi on Monday found Masengeli guilty of contempt of court. The acting IG is wanted in court to explain the whereabouts of three individuals who were abducted in Kitengela, Kajiado County, on August 19.

Several summons have been issued by the court but Masengeli has snubbed them all.

On Monday, he sent DIG Kenya Police Service Eliud Lagat to represent him, saying he was in Wajir on security matters.

