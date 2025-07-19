Activist Boniface Mwangi Arrested — DCI Cites ‘Terror and Arson’

Prominent Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi has been apprehended at his Lukenya home in Machakos.

His wife, Njeri Mwangi, reported the incident, stating that police officers took her husband to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters on Kiambu Road.

The precise reasons for his detention remain elusive, though alarming allegations of “terrorism and arson” were reportedly mentioned by the arresting officers.

The development has sent shockwaves through civil society and human rights circles, raising immediate concerns about due process and freedom of expression in Kenya.

Njeri Mwangi’s emotional account paints a vivid picture of the events. “The police have come to our home in Courage Base and are taking my husband, talking of terrorism and arson! They’ve taken his gadgets and said they are taking him to DCI Hq. I can’t breathe,” she recounted, demonstrating the distress and confusion surrounding the arrest.

Mwangi, known for his outspoken activism and advocacy for good governance and human rights, has frequently been a vocal critic of government policies and corruption.

The seizure of his electronic devices further complicates the situation, potentially hindering his ability to communicate or access legal counsel.