Activist Morara Kebaso Arrested

Renowned Activist and Lawyer David Morara Kebaso has been arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Morara was arrested on Monday at his office in Kahawa Suakri and was taken into custody by the DCI sleuths who also confiscated his personal belongings, including phones and a laptop.

According to lawyer Pareno Solonka, the activist is being held at the Regional Police Headquarters and alleged that lawyers and the media have been denied access to Morara.

“Morara is being detained at the Regional Police Headquarters. The police officers have declined to allow access to Morara, even to me as his lawyer. The police at the gate have said they have clear instructions from the top not to allow any lawyer or media person to see Morara,” Solonka wrote on X.

Solonka criticized the police for what he described as a blatant disregard for constitutional rights and called on the public to condemn such actions.

The reasons for Kebaso’s arrest are unclear, but there had been reports at the end of August that he was under surveillance by government agents.

Following his arrest, several Kenyans took to social media to decry what they called kidnapping. One witness claimed that a Subaru Forester was used in the abduction.

In one of the videos posted online after the arrest, the Subaru can be seen making its way along the Thika Superhighway.

Kisii Senator Richard Onyoka has also slammed the police over the arrest of Morara and called for his release.

“It is appalling that abductions and arbitrary arrests are ongoing in the country. The young man Morara Kebaso must be released immediately or presented to the court in the next few hours, or else this government will lose its legitimacy completely,” Onyonka stated.

Meanwhile, the police were forced to lob tear gas canisters outside the Regional Police Headquarters to disperse protestors who were demanding Morara’s release.