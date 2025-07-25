Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Activist Mwabili Mwagodi Allegedly Abducted in Tanzania

By

Published

Gwr AAkWAAA Ays

Kenyan activist Mwabili Mwagodi has been reported missing in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, in a suspected abduction.

Hussein Khalid, CEO of Vocal Africa, a human rights organization on Friday said he was informed of Mwagodi’s disappearance by his family.

The activist and vocal Ruto critic went missing on the night of Wednesday, July 23.

“A Kenyan has been abducted in Tanzania. Again. Family has confirmed that Mwabili Mwagodi, who is a Kenyan activist and was vocal against church donations, was abducted in Tanzania on Wednesday.

“It seems Suluhu Samia and her government are working around the clock to target Kenyan activists,” Khalid stated.

Mwagodi’s sister, Isabella Kituri, indicated that efforts by his employer to file a missing person’s report were deferred by local police until the 24-hour mark had passed.

The activist has been working for the Amani Beach hotel in Kigamboni, Dar es Salaam.

“His employer went to report a missing person case this evening, but was told they must wait until it’s 24 hours.

“We are worried because he was at the front line of blocking Ruto’s church fundraising missions and has been quite vocal in mobilizing Gen Z on social media,” said Kitur.

Mwagodi gained prominence online for organizing campaigns opposing political fundraising in places of worship, particularly those involving President Ruto.

Before relocating to Tanzania, Mwabili previously worked as a hotelier in Mombasa County.

His alleged abduction comes weeks after Boniface Mwangi and Ugandan activist Agatha Atuhaire were arrested and detained in Dar es Salaam.

The two had travelled to the East African nation to observe court proceedings of Tanzanian opposition figure Tundu Lissu, who is charged with treason.

Mwangi and Agatha were held in an unknown location and tortured for days before being deported.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021