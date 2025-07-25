Activist Mwabili Mwagodi Allegedly Abducted in Tanzania

Kenyan activist Mwabili Mwagodi has been reported missing in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, in a suspected abduction.

Hussein Khalid, CEO of Vocal Africa, a human rights organization on Friday said he was informed of Mwagodi’s disappearance by his family.

The activist and vocal Ruto critic went missing on the night of Wednesday, July 23.

“A Kenyan has been abducted in Tanzania. Again. Family has confirmed that Mwabili Mwagodi, who is a Kenyan activist and was vocal against church donations, was abducted in Tanzania on Wednesday.

“It seems Suluhu Samia and her government are working around the clock to target Kenyan activists,” Khalid stated.

Mwagodi’s sister, Isabella Kituri, indicated that efforts by his employer to file a missing person’s report were deferred by local police until the 24-hour mark had passed.

The activist has been working for the Amani Beach hotel in Kigamboni, Dar es Salaam.

“His employer went to report a missing person case this evening, but was told they must wait until it’s 24 hours.

“We are worried because he was at the front line of blocking Ruto’s church fundraising missions and has been quite vocal in mobilizing Gen Z on social media,” said Kitur.

Mwagodi gained prominence online for organizing campaigns opposing political fundraising in places of worship, particularly those involving President Ruto.

Before relocating to Tanzania, Mwabili previously worked as a hotelier in Mombasa County.

His alleged abduction comes weeks after Boniface Mwangi and Ugandan activist Agatha Atuhaire were arrested and detained in Dar es Salaam.

The two had travelled to the East African nation to observe court proceedings of Tanzanian opposition figure Tundu Lissu, who is charged with treason.

Mwangi and Agatha were held in an unknown location and tortured for days before being deported.