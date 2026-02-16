Activist Mwabili Mwagodi Detained at Lunga Lunga Border

Kenyan activist Mwabili Mwagodi was on Sunday, February 15, arrested and detained at the Lunga Lunga Border Police Post after immigration officers allegedly stopped him from leaving the country over a purported Red Notice placed on his passport.

In a statement shared on his official X account on Monday, February 16, Mwagodi said he was travelling to Dar es Salaam when immigration officials intercepted him and cited the alert.

“On my way to Dar es Salaam on 15th February 2026, I was denied exit out of Kenya at the Lunga Lunga border by the Immigration department due to a Red Notice issued against my passport around Jan/Feb 2025 by a DCI officer – Serious Crimes Unit at Mazingira House on Kiambu Road,” Mwagodi stated.

He claimed the notice was issued earlier this year by an officer attached to the Serious Crimes Unit of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), based at Mazingira House along Kiambu Road. However, he alleged that the officer did not specify any offence or formal charge linked to the warrant.

“The officer issued the warrant of arrest but did not indicate the crime I committed and/or what I am to be charged with,” he added.

According to Mwagodi, he was later handed over to officers at the Lunga Lunga Border Police Post and is currently being held at Lunga Lunga Police Station as authorities await instructions from DCI headquarters.

“The OCS and DCI officer I am under the custody of visited the morning of 16/02 in my jail cell and informed me that they are still waiting for instructions from DCI Mazingira House on what to do with me,” he said.

Efforts to obtain a response from the DCI regarding the alleged Red Notice and the basis of his detention were unsuccessful by press time.

The arrest comes months after Mwagodi reportedly went missing in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, in July 2025 under unclear circumstances. He was later found abandoned in Kinondo, Kwale County, after being missing for four days.

Human rights activist Hussein Khalid, CEO of Vocal Africa, had supported his family in demanding answers during the ordeal.

The circumstances surrounding both the alleged Red Notice and his previous disappearance remain unclear, raising fresh concerns among his supporters about due process and transparency.