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Adan Mohamed Appointed New KRA Commissioner General

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Former Cabinet Secretary Adan Mohamed has been appointed as the new Commissioner General of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

Mohamed was appointed by Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi in a special gazette notice issued on Monday, May 18.

According to the gazette notice, Mohamed will serve in the KRA top position for a period of three years.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 11 (1) of the Kenya Revenue Authority Act, the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury appoints Adan Abdulla Mohamed to be the Commissioner General of Kenya Revenue Authority, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 18th May, 2026,” the notice reads.

Mohamed’s appointment comes a month after the KRA board announced that it will not renew Humphrey Wattanga’s Contract of Service as Commissioner General.

In a statement, KRA Board chairperson Ndiritu Muriithi said Wattanga will proceed on terminal leave with immediate effect, marking the end of his tenure at the helm of the authority.

“The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Board informs the public that it will not be renewing Mr. Humphrey Wattanga’s Contract of Service as Commissioner General.

“Consequently, and in accordance with his Contract of Service, he is proceeding on terminal leave effective immediately,” Muriithi stated.

The KRA board chair commended Wattanga for his service, noting that he played a significant role in advancing the Authority’s mandate.

The KRA Board then appointed Lilian Nyawanda as the Acting Commissioner General pending the recruitment of a new office holder.

The new KRA boss previously served as Cabinet Secretary for Industrialisation and Enterprise Development under the administration of former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He also served as Managing Director of Barclays Bank Kenya and is currently one of President William Ruto’s economic advisors.

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