AFCON 2027 Official Kick-Off Dates Confirmed

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially confirmed the dates for the highly anticipated Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027, setting the stage for a historic tournament to be jointly hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

According to CAF, the tournament will kick off on Saturday, June 19, 2027, with the final scheduled for July 17, 2027. However, the football body has yet to determine which host nation will stage the opening match and the final. “CAF will announce the country that will host the opening match and the final in due course,” the organization said in an official statement.

The dates were approved by the FIFA Council during a recent meeting in Vancouver, Canada, providing clarity after earlier reports suggested a slightly extended tournament timeline.

Dubbed the “Pamoja” (Together) edition, AFCON 2027 will mark a major milestone as the first tournament in the competition’s history to be staged across three countries. CAF projects that the event will reach over 400 million people across the East African region, significantly expanding the footprint of African football.

The tournament also represents a symbolic return to East Africa for the first time in nearly five decades since Ethiopia hosted the 1976 edition. It will be the 36th edition of Africa’s premier football competition and is expected to build on the commercial and global success of recent tournaments. Attention now shifts to the qualification process, with the draw set for May 19, 2026. A total of 48 teams, including the three host nations, will participate in the qualifiers. These teams will be divided into 12 groups of four, with the top two from each group advancing to the final tournament.

CAF has outlined the qualification schedule across FIFA international windows: September 21 to October 6, 2026; November 9 to 17, 2026; and March 22 to 30, 2027.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway across the three host nations to upgrade and construct world-class infrastructure. In Kenya, the proposed 60,000-seat Talanta Stadium in Nairobi is among key venues under consideration, alongside Kasarani, Nyayo, and Kipchoge Keino stadiums. Uganda and Tanzania are also investing heavily in new and refurbished facilities to meet CAF standards.

With the dates now confirmed and preparations gaining momentum, AFCON 2027 is shaping up to be a unforgetable event that could redefine the scale, reach, and unity of African football.