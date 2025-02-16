Africa has lost the reform Agenda by not Electing Raila as AU chair

KDRTV News Addis Ababa- One evening in August 2024, Baba called and asked me to go to his office the following morning.

When we met, he explained that his campaign for the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson was about to officially kick off, and he wanted me to join the team to support strategic communications. I was totally overwhelmed and very grateful to be offered the opportunity to serve a great man whom I truly respect and admire, and the country in a critical diplomatic assignment.

Working under Baba in this campaign has been like attending International Development and Foreign Affairs class. I gained more insights and even exposure to practical matters than I did in my International Studies class.

Throughout the campaign, I listened to him talk about his vision for an integrated Africa, and on several occasions, he cited Europe which started its integration process 30 years after the African Union, but they are miles ahead of us with a common currency, a common visa, open skies, single market, open borders, free movement of people and a way stronger political union.

Baba’s vision incorporated a strategy towards a stronger and more integrated AU as well as Regional Economic Communities (RECs). He had identified areas where he could mobilize the Heads of State for action towards some quick wins, which could be achieved in a few years such as the process towards a common visa, open skies, and infrastructure interconnectedness. These could then give way to bigger things like a common currency and a more powerful and impactful political union through institutions like the Pan-African Parliament.

Baba also recognizes the African population as the most valuable resource that the continent has. He gives an example China, whose development as the world’s factory or the largest manufacturing hub was powered by the availability of skilled labor, a huge domestic market, and cheap raw materials, part of which is obtained from Africa.

Africa has a huge market of over 1.2 billion people, is endowed with valuable natural resources, and a huge youthful population that could drive the continent’s transformation if equipped with the relevant skills. What limits our development are the colonial-imposed borders and certain parochial national interests that derail any meaningful integration and cooperation.

This is why even the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) is not realizing its full potential. Baba is very clear-minded on how the continent needs to handle these barriers, and he was ready to undertake the formidable task of mobilizing political goodwill from states, to address these and other emerging issues.

The continent currently faces major challenges, especially on the peace and security front. It therefore requires a leader who has the experience and capacity to leverage political relationships and institutional resources to silence the guns through peaceful and inclusive conflict resolution processes.

Looking at this year’s African Union theme: “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations”, this is an agenda that requires a Pan-Africanist driving it; a thought leader, someone with a demonstrable track record of midwifing change, and who knows the right doors to knock on and obtain the necessary concessions.

All in all, Kenya has lost a second opportunity to lead the African Union Commission (AUC). On both occasions, it is Africa that has lost. Amina Mohamed was a very competent leader and a suave diplomat who could have strongly built from the foundation laid by Dlamini-Zuma and Jean Ping. Eight years later and with so much having happened, many people who understand the workings of the organization acknowledge that Amina was the most suitable choice.

Yesterday, Africa yet again lost a chance to have a visionary leader, leading it through the next frontier. A man so determined to move the continental organization from rhetoric and talk-shops for heads of state and government as the late president Julius Kabarange Nyerere would call it, to action!

Raila Odinga was the most befitting profile to take over the AUC, but someone else was preferred by a higher number of Member States. As he and President Ruto submitted, while this is not the outcome we expected, we accept this decision and wish the chairman-elect a fruitful term in office.

By Pauline Njoroge, Communications Consultant,Raila Odinga AU Bid 2025