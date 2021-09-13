Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

AFRICA LIVE: Guinea Junta Committed To Transition

Guinea junta announces plans to restoring the country after ousting president Alpha Conde

By

Published

Coup leaders in Guinea have speaken after meeting ousted cabinet from former President Alpha Condes government
Coup leaders in Guinea have speaken after meeting ousted cabinet from former President Alpha Condes government

Guinea Junta ANnounve a toll-free number

Guineans flood the streets to celebrate the coup with Members of Guinea armed Forces

Guineans flood the streets to celebrate the coup with Members of Guinea armed Forces

Guinea`s Junta that seized power last weak from the defined former President Alpha Conde, has announced a toll-free number for civilians to report any abuses by the security forces.

The announced that number 100 will be available to all telephone operators in Guinea and should be used by the civilians to report abuses.

The military coup leaders also announced a four-day consultation program with different groups starting Tuesday.

The consultation program will include religious leaders, civil society groups, and business people, among other groups.

The junta has affirmed that they are committed to the transition process.

A regional group had met the detained president Alpha Conde and said he was in good health.

KDRTV spoke to a Guinean national two hours before this post, and he said the following:

“We are happy for our soldiers and we beliove that they have Guineans in their heart…”

South Africa Eases Covid Restriction As the number of Infections Fall

South Africa has dropped some Covid restrictions after the infections starting going down.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in a televised statement, said that due to the fall in the rate of infections, overnight curfew would be shortened, alcohol restriction will be lifted, and rather gathering would be allowed.

He said that the country is making sufficient efforts to ensure the nationals are vaccinated and asked the citizens to play their part in a bid to halt the spread of the pandemic.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019