AFRICA: WHO Says Africa in Full-Blown Third Covid Wave

Seven African countries have no vaccines, Namibia and Uganda in deadly third wave

WHO says millions of vaccine needed in Africa
KDRTV AFRICA! The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Africa to be in full-blown third Covid wave.

The total number of infections in African has crossed the 5 million marks as more than seven-country run out of Coronavirus vaccines.

“Africa needs millions more doses here and now,” WHO’s Africa Regional Director Matshidiso Moeti said.

The most affected countries include South Africa, Tunisia, Morocco, Ethiopia, and Egypt.

READ ALSO: COVID: Uganda Records Highest Deaths In A Day

At the same time, Namibia and Uganda are facing a deadly third wave of the pandemic.

According to WHO reports, at least 136, 030 fatalities have been recorded in Africa.

The Beta variant which was first confirmed in South Africa has been confirmed in 25 countries, while the Delta variant has been detected in 14 African countries

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni recently imposed a partial lockdown to halt the spread of the pandemic in the banana republic.

The United Arab Emirates had also closed its airspace for two African countries including Uganda due to a spike in infections.

Kenya has also locked down 12 counties in Nyanza and Western provinces.

Despite the fact that there is an urgent need for vaccines in Africa, WHO has said that there is no clear timeline for when the vaccines will be available in Africa.

Many health systems in various African countries also risk being overwhelmed following the third wave.

READ ALSO: Tanzania Bows To UN, Lenders Pressure, Agrees To Release Covid Data

KDRTV notes that the G7 leaders had committed to avail 5 million vaccines to poorer nations.

However, G7 countries were criticized for donating fewer vaccines.

