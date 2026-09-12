African Swine Fever Kills 1,470 Pigs in Kiambu as Six Other Counties Report Outbreaks

The government has ramped up its response to an outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) that has killed more than 1,470 pigs in Kiambu County since mid-May, with significant cases also reported in six other counties.

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration said on Saturday that the outbreak had hit more than 20 farms in Kiambu, deepening worries over how far the highly contagious disease could spread.

According to the Department of Veterinary Services, major ASF outbreaks have also been recorded in Tharaka-Nithi, Busia, Embu, Kakamega, Homa Bay and Migori counties. In Tharaka-Nithi alone, 108 cases and 97 deaths were logged between January 5 and 11, 2026.

The update was presented to the Border Control and Operations Coordination Committee (BCOCC), chaired by Internal Security Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, which said the government is “sustaining measures to strengthen livestock disease surveillance, prevention and response, while also addressing risks associated with the movement of livestock and pastoralist communities across borders.”

The outbreak comes at a difficult time for Kenya’s pig sector, which contributes an estimated Ksh19.5 billion — about five per cent of livestock output. ASF, together with high feed costs and gaps in traceability and cold-chain systems, has been flagged as one of the sector’s biggest constraints.

The scale of the damage ASF can inflict on individual farmers was laid bare recently in Ruai, Nairobi County, where a farmer lost his entire herd of 156 pigs, suffering losses of about Ksh2 million. The farmer, who had built the business from Ksh150,000 and five breeding pigs over three years, was alerted by a worker after one pig died on the evening of June 24. By the time he reached the farm roughly 90 minutes later, the disease was already spreading fast, and all 156 pigs died in the days that followed.

To contain the wider outbreak, authorities are also managing cross-border livestock movement through the IGAD Protocol on Transhumance, which governs seasonal migration across three pastoral clusters: Mandera (Kenya, Ethiopia, Somalia), Karamoja (Kenya, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Uganda) and Mara-Serengeti (Kenya, Tanzania). Interventions include vaccination drives against Peste des Petits Ruminants and Contagious Bovine Pleuropneumonia, deworming, pest control and stepped-up Foot-and-Mouth Disease containment.

The government is also rolling out the €47 million (about Ksh7 billion) Pastoralism and Livestock Adaptation to Climate in Eastern Africa programme, backed by the Food and Agriculture Organization and the European Union, to strengthen pastoralist livelihoods and livestock systems.

According to the World Organisation for Animal Health, infected pigs typically show fever, loss of appetite, weakness, vomiting, diarrhoea and skin redness, and acute cases can kill within six to 13 days. Both WOAH and FAO have confirmed the disease poses no risk to human health.