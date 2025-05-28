Africa’s Literary Icon Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o Passes On at 87 Years

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: The world has lost one of its most fearless literary icons. Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o, a Kenyan author, decolonial thinker, language activist, and unyielding voice of justice – passed away on Wednesday May 28, 2025, in Atlanta, at the age of 87. His daughter, Wanjiku wa Ngũgĩ, announced the news, stating: “He lived a full life, fought a good fight.” These words reflect a life etched in struggle, brilliance, and purpose.

Born in 1938 in colonial Kenya, Ngũgĩ grew up in Kamiriithu between the brutal suppression of the Mau Mau uprising. His early life, shaped by the violence and dislocation of British imperialism, would inspire decades of literary defiance. His first novel, Weep Not, Child (1964), was a groundbreaking narrative of a young Kenyan boy’s dreams under colonial rule and remains a cornerstone of African literature.

Throughout his career, Ngũgĩ exposed the wounds of colonialism and the corruption of post-independence African regimes. With works such as Petals of Blood, The Trial of Dedan Kimathi, Devil on the Cross, and Wizard of the Crow, he illuminated the struggles of the oppressed and fiercely criticized neocolonial kleptocracies.

But Ngũgĩ was more than a writer. He was a revolutionary! In 1977, he co-authored I Will Marry When I Want in Gikuyu, his native language. The play’s indictment of social injustice led to his imprisonment by Daniel arap Moi’s regime in Kenya’s Kamiti Maximum Security Prison. It was behind bars that he made a profound decision: to abandon English and exclusively write in Gikuyu. “Why was I not detained before, when I wrote in English?” he asked. That question ignited a lifelong mission – to restore dignity to African languages.

Exiled in 1982 after threats on his life, Ngũgĩ lived in the UK and then the U.S., where he taught literature at Yale, NYU, and the University of California, Irvine, where he founded the International Center for Writing and Translation. Despite the exile, censorship, and even a violent attack during a return visit to Nairobi in 2004, he never wavered in his commitment to justice.

Ngũgĩ’s Decolonising the Mind became a manifesto for cultural liberation, while his 2021 International Booker Prize-nominated novel-in-verse The Perfect Nine affirmed that indigenous African languages belong on the global literary stage.

He leaves behind a towering legacy: nine children (including four authors), a rich body of literature in Gikuyu and English, and an unwavering belief in the power of words to liberate.

Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o once said, “Resistance is the best way of keeping alive.” In life and in letters, he resisted erasure, exile, and empire. He gave Africa a language of pride, a mirror to its soul, and a voice that will echo for generations.

Rest in power, Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o. Africa writes on because you wrote first!