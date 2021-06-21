After Mukhisa, Another Woman Comes Out To Badly Expose Speaker Lusaka, Demands Ksh 25M

A woman is suing National Assembly Speaker Kenneth Lusaka for refusal to take up paternity roles after he allegedly impregnated her.

The woman also claims Lusaka wanted her to have an abortion.

Through lawyer Danstan Omari, the woman is now seeking Ksh 200,000 upkeep having parted ways with him when he insisted on the abortion.

She told the court the two have been intimate for more than a year and that were having unprotected sex.

The woman is also seeking a lumpsum amount of Ksh 25 million in case the politician is unable to pay up the monthly upkeep.

“The applicant declined to accede to the proposal and now she is three months pregnant and counting since she discovered that she was expectant of Lusaka’s child,” the court papers read.

“That the respondent despite being a man of means, has refused and ignored to take care of the applicants pre-natal clinics necessary to ensure the wellbeing of the unborn child perhaps in the hope of stressing the applicant and causing a miscarriage of their unborn child.”

The woman further told High Court judge James Makau that Lusaka denied any association with the pregnancy even after the two knowingly engaged in unprotected sex.

She claims that she’s now unemployed and is unable to provide for the baby.

“Parties have been having a jolly intimate affair punctuated with several instances unprotected carnal knowledge since the year 2018 up until about two months May 2021 when they disagreed strongly after the applicant disclosed that as a consequence of their unprotected sexual encounters, she had conceived a child,” reads court papers.

The expose comes barely a week after another politician, Mukhisa Kituyi, was reported to the police by a woman claiming to be his secret lover. The woman claimed the politician assaulted her.