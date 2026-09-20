Agnes Ngetich Breaks Women-Only Half-Marathon World Record in Copenhagen

Kenyan athlete Agnes Ngetich has won gold at the World Athletics Road Running Championships in Copenhagen after clocking 1:05:15 to break the women-only half-marathon world record by one second.

The 25-year-old pulled away from the field early and maintained her pace throughout the 21.1-kilometre race, finishing 50 seconds ahead of compatriot Veronica Loleo, who took silver in 1:06:05. Rwanda’s Florence Niyonkuru completed the podium in 1:06:08, setting a national record, while Kenya’s Daisilah Jerono finished fourth in 1:06:13.

Ngetich’s winning time erased the previous women-only record of 1:05:16 set by fellow Kenyan Peres Jepchirchir at the 2020 World Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia.

She was alone inside the opening kilometre and reached the 5km mark in 15:12, holding a 10-second lead. Her advantage increased to 26 seconds at 10km and 53 seconds at 15km as the chasing group began to break apart.

“After one kilometre, I was like, let me try to push the pace, because I saw an opportunity to get the world record,” Ngetich told World Athletics. “When I reached 15 kilometres, I was so happy, because I got the feeling of ‘let me do this’, and there were only six kilometres left. Crossing the finish line with a world record by just one second was unbelievable.”

The victory adds another major achievement to Ngetich’s impressive 2026 season. She began the year by winning the world cross-country title in Tallahassee before recording a world-leading 28:58 over 10km in Lille and 8:08.95 over 3,000m in Monaco.

Ngetich now holds three world records, once her latest mark is ratified: the women-only half-marathon record, the 10km record of 28:46 from a mixed race and the women-only 10km record of 29:27.

Her performance also helped Kenya win the women’s team title in Copenhagen. Ngetich, Loleo and Jerono combined for a total time of 3:17:33, ahead of the United States and Ethiopia.

Looking ahead, Ngetich said she plans to return to track racing in 2027 as she targets another global title.

“I am now going to discuss with my coach what is ahead of me,” she said. “But I know I am coming back to track races in 2027, because there is a World Championships. It is my dream to win a gold medal on the track. It is the only one I am missing.”