Aisha Jumwa Released On A Sh 500,000 Cash Bail Following Her Arrest On Monday

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and her co-accuser have been freed on a 500,000 cash bail this morning by a Mombasa Court.The MP’s arrest follows chaos at the home of Ruben Katana, the ODM candidate for Ganda Ward by-election that left one person dead. The scuffle between rival ODM Party supporters came ahead of Thursday’s Ganda Ward by-election in Malindi, Kilifi County.The incident occurred after Jumwa stormed a meeting of ODM agents at Katana’s house.

"MALINDI MP Aisha Jumwa, her bodyguard Okuto Otieno released on Sh500,000 cash bail, Judge rules police have no evidence to detain the accused persons. pic.twitter.com/swbSzGHamZ" #fb — Timothy Mbaya (@TimothyMbaya) October 17, 2019

Katana Jola, the father to Ganda ward by-election ODM candidate Reuben Katana, has sensationally dragged Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa to the scene of his brother’s death.

Before her arrest on Tuesday, Jumwa dismissed claims that she shot the man dead, adding that ODM was holding a meeting past campaign time.

READ ALSO:MP Aisha Jumwa, Bodyguard To Spend Night In Police Cell Following Fatal Shooting

“Campaigns ended on Monday at 6pm as per the law and once I received reports that the ODM candidate was holding an illegal meeting, I decided to go and protest why police were not doing their duty,” said the MP.

Mzee Jola accused Aisha Jumwa of allegedly snatching a pistol from her bodyguard before shooting his younger brother.

According to him, the bullet was aimed at Reuben Katana, who is set to contest the by-election on Thursday (today). Ms Jumwa supports Immediate former MCA Abdul Omar.

“After some few minutes, Aisha Jumwa stormed the meeting, she condemned the police for not dispersing the meeting. She snatched a pistol from the bodyguard and aimed at Katana (Reuben). The bullet missed the target at hit his uncle,” he said.

This man must IMMEDIATELY be put under witness protection. Aisha Jumwa personally killed Ngumbao Jola. What an evil woman! Cold hearted pic.twitter.com/cvWyK4SWFY — Bel Akinyi (@BelAkinyii) October 17, 2019

Former Taita Taveta Woman Representative Joyce Lay expressed her disgust to the incident, praying that allegations that Jumwa killed are not true.

“I have watched this video several times with disbelief. Had to reduce the sound of the TV to listen carefully. It is my prayer that this won’t turn out to be true. Though I’m afraid that’s where we are heading as women of this country. Women leaders are becoming worse than men,” she said.

READ ALSO:Savage Kenyans Celebrate the Arrest of Aisha Jumwa

Seprately a number of MPs in Tanga Tanga protested Jumwa’s arrest.The 21 MPs yesterday protested the arrest of Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa after the violence in Ganda Ward’s campaign violence where one person was killed. They wondered why legislators allied to ODM party accused of fanning violence in Kibra had not been arrested.

The legislators complained that during a campaign rally in Kibra at the weekend, some ODM MPs were openly calling for electoral violence, targeted at the Jubilee candidate MacDonald Mariga and his team, and yet no action was taken against them.They further said that Mariga’s contingent was attacked and his car extensively damaged after a named legislator incited goons yet the named politician was never arrested.

“On Sunday, we were targeted by some goons while inside a church. What is worrying is that since then no one was arrested, even after some MPs were openly heard during a rally calling on attacks to be meted on us,” said Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases