Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Aisha Jumwa Returns to UDA

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Former Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa has returned to the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) months after quitting the party over frustrations surrounding her gubernatorial ambitions.

Jumwa was welcomed back into UDA by President William Ruto on Thursday, November 12, at State House, Mombasa.

“Received former Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa back to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) at State House, Mombasa. I look forward to working with her to advance the party’s transformation agenda at the Coast and across the country.

“We remain committed to uniting leaders and Kenyans around our shared vision of a united, inclusive and prosperous Kenya,” Ruto stated.

Jumwa’s return comes barely three months after she announced her departure from UDA, accusing the party leadership of frustrating her political ambitions and undermining her bid to contest the Kilifi governorship.

Speaking at a press conference at her Kakuyuni home in Malindi on Thursday, Jumwa said the decision came after extensive reflection, prayer, and consultations with her supporters.

“After deep reflection, heartfelt prayer, and countless consultations with the people I serve, I have made one of the most difficult decisions of my political life.

“From today, Aisha Jumwa Karisa Katana is no longer a member of the United Democratic Alliance, UDA,” Jumwa said.

The former Malindi lawmaker accused President Ruto of turning his back on her despite her loyalty. She claimed she was locked out of State House during a visit by Coast leaders and that her subsequent attempts to reach the President went unanswered.

“I sent you a message, and you never responded to me. I have been humiliated. Even when you come to Kilifi, it is as if you no longer recognise me,” she said.

 

In this article:, , ,

You May Also Like

News

President Ruto Nominates Lydia Sitienei as Data Commissioner

President William Ruto has nominated Lydia Sitienei Chelagat as the Data Commissioner. In a statement on Monday, November 9, 2026, Government Spokesperson Charles Owino...

3 days ago

Politics

MP Ronald Karauri Joins UDA Party

Kasarani Member of Parliament Ronald Karauri has officially joined the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party. Karauri, who was elected as an Independent MP...

3 days ago

Entertainment

Inside First Daughter Charlene Ruto’s Glamorous White Wedding in Mwanza

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto on Friday, November 6, joined family members and prominent guests in Mwanza, Tanzania, as their daughter...

6 days ago

News

President Ruto Flies to Moscow, Russia [Details]

President William Ruto has flown to Moscow, Russia, to attend the Third Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum. In a statement, State House Spokesperson Hussein...

October 27, 2026