Aisha Jumwa Returns to UDA

Former Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa has returned to the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) months after quitting the party over frustrations surrounding her gubernatorial ambitions.

Jumwa was welcomed back into UDA by President William Ruto on Thursday, November 12, at State House, Mombasa.

“Received former Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa back to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) at State House, Mombasa. I look forward to working with her to advance the party’s transformation agenda at the Coast and across the country.

“We remain committed to uniting leaders and Kenyans around our shared vision of a united, inclusive and prosperous Kenya,” Ruto stated.

Jumwa’s return comes barely three months after she announced her departure from UDA, accusing the party leadership of frustrating her political ambitions and undermining her bid to contest the Kilifi governorship.

Speaking at a press conference at her Kakuyuni home in Malindi on Thursday, Jumwa said the decision came after extensive reflection, prayer, and consultations with her supporters.

“After deep reflection, heartfelt prayer, and countless consultations with the people I serve, I have made one of the most difficult decisions of my political life.

“From today, Aisha Jumwa Karisa Katana is no longer a member of the United Democratic Alliance, UDA,” Jumwa said.

The former Malindi lawmaker accused President Ruto of turning his back on her despite her loyalty. She claimed she was locked out of State House during a visit by Coast leaders and that her subsequent attempts to reach the President went unanswered.

“I sent you a message, and you never responded to me. I have been humiliated. Even when you come to Kilifi, it is as if you no longer recognise me,” she said.