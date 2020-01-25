AL-SHABAAB ATTACK A BUS IN KHOFOR KHARAR

On Friday, January 24 2020, a bus was heading to Wajir town when it was attacked by Al-shabaab militants in the area between Qursa and Khrof Harar.

Following an attack in Wajir on December 7th 2017 and another in Lamu county on January 3rd 2020, this is the third Al-shabaab attack in over two months. The atttack incident was authenticated by Wajir East Police Commander, Thomas Ngeywa. He confirmed that two police were badly injured during the attack.

On December 7 2019, eleven people were killed on the Medina bus that was heading for Mandera. Amjomg the deceased, eight were teacher and two were policemen.Witnesses reported that the suspected al-shabaab gunmen, flagged down the bus and issues an order for the non-locals to step out of the bus. They then instructed the bus driver to driver away and continue with his journey.Taking out their guns, the opened fire at the non-locals , killing them on the spot.

On January 3 2020, Al-shabaab militants shot at a Mombasa Raha bus in Lamu county killing three citizens. The Mombasa Raha’s bus driver, refused to stop and sped away from the attackers. This proved to be a heroic stunt that saved the lives if many passengers.

Last Friday in January 17 2020, President Uhuru Kenyatta revealed that they had birthed new strategies of dealing with the Al-shabaab attacks. Security agencies were to be mount in parts of the North Eastern and the coast. This directive was put in place so as to flash out the terrorists.

The president Honourable Uhuru Kenyatta said,” Far more important than hardware is the human element. I urge the Public Service Commission, National Police Service Commission and the salaries and Remuneration Commission to structure a way to reward good performance by officers in the field.”

The president assure the officers serving in terror hot spots that they would be better equipped in addition to the incentives being offered.