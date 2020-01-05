Al Shabaab Terrorists Take Control of US Army Base in Kenya

(KDRTV) – Somali based terror group Al Shabaab has confirmed that they attacked of a US Camp Simba Naval base in Lamu County.

The facility, which is located in Manda Bay is home to hundreds of US and Kenyan soldiers.

According to a statement from Al Shabaab, the army base is used as a launch pad for the American crusade against Islam.

The statement further said that the gunmen had taken control of a section of the base and inflicted casualties on both the American soldiers and the Kenyan soldiers.

The terror group also claims to have destroyed US military equipment which include aircraft and vehicles.

Here is the statement:

The Kenya Government has not issued a statement on the attack.

According to witnesses, heavy gunfire was heard at the base from as early as 4AM.

This comes just a few days after the terror group ambushed three Lamu bound buses on Thursday last week.

At least three people died in the incident.

The terror group has claimed that they will continue with such attacks as part of the operation ‘Jerusalem will never be Judaized’

On January 15 2019, Al Shabaab terrorists attacked the Dusit complex in Nairobi, killing at least 21 people.

They said the attack was in retaliation to the US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel.

The Islamic nation of Palestine, has claimed the city.

