Alfred Mutua Denies Claiming Lilian Ng’ang’a wanted To Live A Carefree Life

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has urged people to be wary of fake stories about him being shared on blogs and social media.

Taking to his official Facebook Page, Mutua said that he has been informed about fake write-ups currently circulating claiming to have been penned by him.

“BEWARE OF FAKE WRITE-UPS IN MY NAME Anything – write ups, photos etc that are written by me are posted in my VERIFIED Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts,” he said on social media.

“Any other write-ups in blogs, WhatsApp groups etc bearing my name as the author are FAKE. Please treat them as such.”

The warning comes after a fake letter claiming to have been penned by Mutua went viral yesterday.

In the letter, which was originally penned by a Twitter user almost a year ago, Mutua allegedly reveals why his ex-lover Ng’anga had to dump him and some of the lessons he collected in the process.

“I look back & I realize that sometimes we unintentionally impose our visions onto our partners,” read the letter.

“Never asking what they wanted & deciding whether we can meet it. In my quest for ultimate success, I slowly but surely choked the life out of us. I gained the world, but I lost us.”

“And back then the question that I would ask myself looking at her was; “how could you be satisfied with so little?” I attributed it to a lack of vision/mediocrity/ignorance. In such moments we forget that these people are adults like us. That they also have their visions.

“It bothered me that she didn’t want to expand her boutique. It was doing well, but I am the kind of man who doesn’t know when to stop. I want the world. But at some point, you are going to have to stop and let your partners be. And that if you must proceed, you’ll have to do it alone.”

Mutua and Ngángá broke almost two months ago after the sassy first lady fell in love with rapper Juliani.

