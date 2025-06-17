Connect with us

News

All Kenyan Schools at Risk of Closure After High Court Bans Unapproved Levies

KUPPET Raises Alarm Over Funding Gap
KDRTV News – Nairobi: The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) is sounding the alarm that all Kenyan schools may soon be forced to close their doors following a conspicuous High Court ruling.

The ruling declares that school levies charges that help keep many institutions running are unlawful unless expressly approved by the Cabinet Secretary for Education.

This move has raised serious concerns across the education sector.

According to KUPPET, while the ruling aims to ease the financial pressure on parents, it disregards a painful reality: many schools rely on these levies to stay operational in the face of delayed and insufficient government funding.

Public Schools

KUPPET’s deputy secretary general, Moses Nthurima, explained in a Tuesday, June 17 Citizen TV interview that government capitation often falls short and frequently arrives late.

Without the ability to raise reasonable fees to cover food, maintenance, boarding, and administrative expenses, many schools simply will not be able to keep their doors open.

Nthurima stressed, “School heads are not trying to exploit parents; they are trying to keep education going. Without those resources, we will soon see a total shutdown of all schools in the country.”

This view indicates a growing financial crisis in education.

Rising prices for food, water, and learning materials, alongside delayed funding from the government, have made it nearly impossible for many schools to operate effectively.

Some parents have raised complaints about unauthorized charges, prompting the government to act.

The ruling, made by the High Court on Monday, June 16, upheld a policy that bans all levies except those expressly approved by the Cabinet Secretary for Education, Julius Ogamba.

The Education CS insisted the ruling was meant to curb abuse and protect parents from unfair charges.

But education stakeholders warn it may undermine education delivery altogether if funding gaps are not addressed promptly.

With exams approaching and many schools already struggling to pay for essential services, the future hangs in the balance.

All eyes are now on the Ministry of Education and the government to find a viable solution or risk a complete shutdown of Kenya’s education system.

