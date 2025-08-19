Alliance Girls Teacher Quits After 26 Years Amid Sex Abuse Allegations

Peter Albert Ayiro, a long-serving teacher at the prestigious Alliance Girls High School, has resigned from the Teachers Service Commission (TSC). The resignation, effective August 19, 2025, comes in the wake of explosive allegations of sexual grooming and abuse spanning over two decades, first brought to light by an African Uncensored exposé.

Ayiro, who served for 26 years and held influential positions such as Christian Union patron and drama club mentor, cited “persistent threats, public shame and attacks on his character” as reasons for his departure. In his resignation letter, he maintained his innocence, attributing his decision to “false accusations” and “evil, monstrous and persistent cyberbullying”. He stated, “This decision has not come easily. It is a result of the false accusations levelled against me. I continue to endure evil, monstrous and persistent cyberbullying, threats of physical harm, public humiliation, and even being ostracised from my church.”

The scandal erupted following a four-year investigation by Africa Uncensored journalist and Alliance alumna Christine Mungai, which detailed a systematic pattern of grooming and exploitation. The report highlighted how Ayiro allegedly used attention, affection, and power to create a false sense of safety, making girls feel special until they were entangled in a web of exploitation. The article revealed a chilling pattern, from the selection of specific girls to the use of religion to build trust, ultimately leading to their dependency.

The revelations sparked national outrage and a renewed call for greater protection of schoolchildren. While Kenya’s laws do not explicitly define “grooming,” the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child (ACRWC) defines it as “befriending and establishing an emotional connection with a child, and sometimes the family, to lower the child’s inhibitions with the objective of sexual abuse”.

Existing legislation, including Article 53 of the Constitution and Section 8 of the Children’s Act, 2022, emphasizes the paramount importance of the child’s best interests. Furthermore, the Sexual Offences Act criminalizes defilement, and Section 24 specifically penalizes sexual offenses by those in positions of authority or trust. The Code of Conduct and Ethics for Teachers, 2015, explicitly prohibits teachers from engaging in any sexual activity with learners, regardless of consent.

Despite these legal frameworks, the expose has brought to light a disturbing pattern of alleged cover-ups and lack of justice, with many survivors reporting that accused teachers were often merely transferred to other schools. The Federation of Women Lawyers in Kenya (FIDA-Kenya) condemned the alleged misconduct, with Chairperson Christine Kungu stating, “Schools should be places where children grow, learn and feel safe, not spaces where abuse is allowed to continue in silence”.

The TSC had sent Ayiro on compulsory leave on July 15, 2025, pending investigations into alleged breaches of the Teachers Service Commission Act, Regulation 141 of the Code of Regulations for Teachers (CORT), and Clause 22 of the Code of Conduct and Ethics.

Ayiro may be innocent until proven guilty, but his resignation is a turning point, one that has thrust accountability, justice, and child protection in Kenyan schools into the national spotlight.