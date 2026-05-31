American Citizen Stabbed to Death in Broad Daylight During Kenya Homecoming

A 25-year-old American citizen of Somali descent has been killed in a violent daylight attack in Garissa County, Kenya, in an incident that has plunged his family and the residents of Bula Mzuri village into deep grief and outrage.

The victim, identified as Osman Aweis, had recently returned to Kenya from the United States on a homecoming visit when he was set upon by a gang of young men who allegedly tried to snatch his mobile phone. When he resisted, one of the attackers stabbed him in the thigh, severing a major artery. A taxi driver rushed him to Garissa County Referral Hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“He was stabbed in broad daylight, and that is what has left everyone in complete shock. We cannot understand how such a violent act could happen so openly in the middle of the day,” a resident of Bula Mzuri said.

A joyful homecoming turned tragedy

Aweis had traveled from the United States to reunite with relatives, and community members say he was warmly received before the fatal attack. Those who knew him describe a young man full of warmth and purpose — a role model to his siblings and a source of pride for his family. His death has cast a long shadow over what was meant to be a joyful reunion.

Three days, no arrests

The family says the suspect is a well-known figure in the area, previously linked to criminal activity and feared by residents. They have handed authorities his identity, photo, phone number, and social media accounts. Yet three days after the killing, no arrest has been made.

“It’s really disappointing to know that for the last three days nothing has been done while we already fronted the names of the suspect, who is a criminal — a young criminal guy well known in those areas,” a family member said.

A community living in fear

The killing reflects a wider security crisis in Garissa, where criminal gangs — predominantly young men armed with knives — regularly target pedestrians in broad daylight. Residents say fear of retaliation stops many from intervening or speaking out.

“We are here demanding justice for him. The entire family is here, the entire community is here. He was a great kid, a role model for his siblings, and an amazing person,” another family member said.

The family is urging Garissa County authorities and national security agencies to act without further delay. The US Embassy in Nairobi has not yet issued a public statement on the matter.