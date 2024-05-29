America’s elusive attempts to bring peace, law and order that has yielded nothing but chaos in Haiti

1990-2004: Elected. Exiled. Re-elected. Re-exiled.

Avril resigns amid protests. Former Salesian priest Jean-Bertrand Aristide wins the country’s first free and peaceful democratic elections, with a reported 67% of the popular vote. His rule is interrupted in 1991 by a coup led by former Brigadier-General Raoul Cedras. Aristide is exiled until Cedras himself gives up power and enters exile in September of that year.

Aristide returns to power in 1994. His reforms included increasing access to healthcare and education, including adult education and literacy, improving the country’s judicial system and civil rights, doubling the minimum wage, food distribution to those suffering hunger and food insecurity, livelihoods support and training, and dissolving the military.

After a presidential term by René Préval (1996-2000), Aristide is re-elected despite claims of fraud. Several failed attempts to overthrow Aristide’s government result in conflict across the country led by armed groups. Aristide is forced to resign in a 2004 coup and leaves for South Africa. A multinational UN Peacekeeping force returns to the country to maintain security and stability.

2004-08: Free elections, natural disasters

Floods damage parts of the country early in 2004, a vulnerability that is further exploited that September by Hurricane Ivan and Hurricane Jeanne. Jeanne kills at least 3,000 and leaves another 250,000 Haitians homeless. Flooding destroys key rice and fruit harvests.

Less than a year later, Hurricane Dennis kills 56 and causes an additional $50 million in damages for Haitians. 2008 sees a string of natural disasters within just one month, including Tropical Storms Fay and Hanna and Hurricanes Gustav and Ike, destroying 25% of the country’s economy.

The 2010 earthquake in Haiti, an unprecedented scale of destruction.

2010-15: Earthquake, cholera, and further instability

On the afternoon of January 1, 2010, a 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Port-au-Prince. The scale is unprecedented in an urban setting. While international donors pledge $5.3 billion to help Haiti rebuild, many fail to meet their commitments. Further issues with funds not making it to their intended uses continue to fuel popular dissatisfaction with leadership, especially when little progress has been made six months following the quake.

The country is further overwhelmed by a cholera outbreak — the first of its kind on record, and regarded by many to be the worst in recent history. Lasting for years, cases number 820,000 and approximately 10,000 are killed. After a violent election cycle, Michel Martelly wins the presidency. He designates Jovenel Moïse as his party’s candidate at the end of his term. Moïse wins two elections, held in 2015 and 2016, respectively, despite questions around their legitimacy, and takes office in 2017.

2016: Hurricane Matthew hits amid a lag in funding

Hurricane Matthew makes landfall late in the season (October 4, 2016) and is the strongest storm to hit Haiti since 1964. In addition to destroying crops just before harvest time, it exacerbates the cholera epidemic, leaves 200,000 families without a home, and causes further damage to the country’s infrastructure. Haitian civilians, especially the most vulnerable, suffer these consequences the most, especially amid a lack of humanitarian funding. In 2019, the United Nations reports only meeting 30% of its funding goals for Haiti as many donors fall behind on financial commitments.

Concern staff at work in Cité Soleil, an impoverished commune within the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince.

2018-19: The beginning of a new crisis

In March 2018, Venezuela stops its oil exports to Haiti, setting off a chain reaction of fuel shortages. That summer, the Haitian government halts fuel subsidies, which leads to price increases as high as 50%. Protests begin and continue into 2019, often with violent, at times deadly clashes between demonstrators and police. By the summer of 2019, the country goes on lockdown, which lasts for two-and-a-half months and blocks access for many humanitarian organizations into especially-vulnerable communities.

2021: New developments and uncertainties

COVID-19 lockdowns add to income loss and food insecurity and increasing civic unrest. Political insecurity also continues, with a constitutional crisis provoked over President Moïse’s term limit and refusal to leave office before 2022. Moïse is assassinated in his own home in July, 2021. Ariel Henry is confirmed as prime minister, and also takes on the role of acting president.

Five weeks after Moïse’s assassination, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake hits western Haiti, approximately 55 miles north of Les Cayes. It is the largest natural disaster to hit the country since the 2010 earthquake.

Aftermath of the 2021 earthquake in Haiti.

2022-23: Gang war on the rise

Gang violence takes over with separate major clashes in April-May in the southeastern Plain of the Cul-de-Sac region, and in July in the capital of Port-au-Prince. UN Special Representative Helen La Lime sums up the impact this has, in tandem with other recent developments: “An economic crisis, a gang crisis, and a political crisis have converged into a humanitarian catastrophe.”

Conditions continue to deteriorate in 2023 with increased reports of homicides, rapes, and kidnappings. On July 27, the United States orders all non-essential personnel to leave the country. By September, reports confirm that 80% of Port-au-Prince is under gang control. Kenya agrees to lead a “multinational peace mission,” which is approved by the United Nations in October as a “multinational security support mission” (Resolution 2699). The UN reports that, in 2023, there were 2,490 kidnappings and 4,789 homicides.

2024: No clear sign of peace

Despite the UN’s approval of Resolution 2699, and further commitments from the United States, Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Bangladesh, Benin, Chad, and Jamaica, the mission has yet to launch on the ground.

Following pressure from former senator Guy Philippe and an armed following, Ariel Henry announces his resignation as president on March 11. The Kenyan government suspends deployment to Haiti until a new government is formed. A deal for a temporary government, which would last until February 2026, is proposed on April 7.

Meanwhile, escalations in violence continue to threaten civilians around the country. In the first quarter of 2023, the UN reports 1,554 deaths and 826 injuries due to violence.

In conclusion, majority Haitians in wants to solve their internal problems without external influence and has requested the international community to assist them in restructuring than send troops which to them appear to be like occupation.