Amnesty Calls on President Ruto to Turn Promises on Enforced Disappearances into Action

Amnesty International Kenya has put President William Ruto’s government on the spot, demanding concrete action on enforced disappearances rather than mere acknowledgment, as the country marked the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances on Sunday.

In a statement signed by Executive Director George Morara, the rights body said the government must move beyond acknowledging past violations and instead establish the truth about missing persons, hold perpetrators accountable and provide victims and their families with meaningful reparations.

The call follows remarks by President Ruto during celebrations marking the 16th anniversary of Kenya’s Constitution, where he said no Kenyan should lose their life, liberty or dignity for criticising the government, holding an unpopular opinion, or taking part in a peaceful demonstration.

“Amnesty International Kenya welcomes this acknowledgement. But words must now be matched with action,” the organisation said.

Citing data from the Missing Voices Coalition, Amnesty noted that Kenya recorded six cases of enforced disappearance and 125 police killings in 2025. So far in 2026, the numbers stand at 19 enforced disappearances and 69 police killings.

“These are not merely statistics. Behind every number is a person whose liberty was taken away, a family left searching for answers, and a community forced to confront the consequences of impunity,” the statement read.

The organisation also pointed to a national reparations framework presented by the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights at State House on June 15, 2026, which documented 35 verified cases of enforced disappearance tied to recent security operations and protests. Amnesty said victims have yet to receive the reparations they are entitled to, despite the state having set up a compensation process for protest-related violations.

Amnesty is demanding prompt, independent and transparent investigations into every disappearance allegation, including cases from the 2024 protests, and wants the government to disclose the fate of all missing persons. It also called for prosecutions where sufficient evidence exists, regardless of rank or position, and for command responsibility to extend beyond junior officers to those who authorised or concealed violations.

The group further urged stronger backing for oversight bodies like the Independent Policing Oversight Authority, and called on Kenya to ratify the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance.

With the 2027 General Election approaching, Amnesty warned that Kenya’s experience since 2024 shows the dangers of security agencies operating without accountability. “Kenya’s experience since 2024 has demonstrated the dangers of allowing security agencies to operate without effective accountability,” the organisation said, adding that dissent and peaceful protest must not be met with arbitrary arrests, torture or excessive force.