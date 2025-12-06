Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

ANC Nominated MP Denar Joseph Hamisi Dies

Published

Nominated Member of Parliament Denar Joseph Hamisi has passed away at the age of 56.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula announced Hamisi’s death in a statement on Saturday, December 5.

“It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of our colleague, Nominated Member, the late Hon. Denar Joseph Hamisi, MP, who left us this morning,” Wetang’ula stated.

The National Assembly speaker mourned the late lawmaker as a dedicated leader who served the nation with humility and commitment.

“Hon. Denar served this House and the nation with unwavering dedication, humility, and commitment as a member of the Departmental Committee on Sports & Culture and the Select Committee on National Cohesion & Equal Opportunities.

“His extensive service in both the public and private sectors before joining Parliament stands as a testament to his lifelong devotion to Kenya,” Wetang’ula stated.

The Speaker also extended his condolences to Hamisi’s family, friends, and constituents for the loss.

“On behalf of the National Assembly, the entire Parliamentary fraternity, and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest and most heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, constituents, and all who were touched by his steadfast service.

“May the Almighty God grant his soul eternal rest and grant his loved ones strength and comfort during this difficult time,” he stated.

Further, Wetang’ula appointed a team led by Deputy Leader of the Majority Party, Owen Baya, to liaise with the family and support a befitting farewell.

Hamisi was nominated to the National Assembly under the Amani National Congress (ANC) party after the 2022 General Election.

