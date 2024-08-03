Angry Residents Pelt Governor Sakaja With stones After Fire in Toi market

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja was on Saturday pelted with stones after he visited the Toi Market in Kibera after a fire incident.

The fire incident happened on Saturday at 4 am and left at least four people dead including a child who was trying to safeguard their property from the inferno.

In a video seen by KDRTV, people were heard heckling Sakja as stones were thrown his way. The Nairobi Governor was surrounded by his bodyguards who formed a protective shield around him to protect him from being injured.

Sakaja was then whisked away to his car by his security before being driven away from the scene.

In a statement after the incident, Sakaja said nothing will stop the county leadership from supporting its people.

“For those who caused incitement, it is well, nothing will stop us from supporting our people,” Sakaja said.

The Nairobi Governor mentioned that the county would support the families affected during the inferno and help rebuild Toi Market.

“We will support their families during this trying time. For the traders, we will rebuild and help you get back to your feet,” he said.

Governor Sakaja also thanked the first responders and all who tried to help salvage the situation. The Toi Market fire is suspected to have been caused by an electrical fault.

This is not the first time that the Toi market has been hit by fire. Over the years, traders have suffered losses due to frequent fires.

In June 2023, another fire burnt down the Toi market, destroying properties worth millions of shillings and leaving traders counting their losses.

