Anne Amadi, Charles Nyachae Shortlisted For IEBC Chairperson Position

Former Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi and former chairman of the Commission for the Implementation of the Constitution (CIC) Charles Nyachae are among the 11 candidates that have been shortlisted for the position of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson.

In a notice on Friday, March 14, the Selection Panel for the recruitment of IEBC chairperson and members announced that the interviews of the 11 candidates will take place from Monday, March 24, 2025, to Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

The first candidates to be interviewed on Monday, March 24, 2025, include Abdulqadir Lorot Ramadhan (Baringo), Anne Atieno Amadi (Homa Bay), Charles Ayako Nyachae (Kisii), and Edward Katama Ngeywa (Trans Nzoia).

On Tuesday, March 25, 2025, the panel will interview Erastus Etung Ekirapa (Turkana), Francis Kaaki Kissinger (Vihiga), Jacob Ngwele Muvengei (Kitui), and Joy Brenda Masinde-Mdivo (Nairobi).

On the final day, Wednesday, March 26, 2025, Lillian Wanjiku Manegene (Kirinyaga), Robert Akumu Asembo (Busia), and Saul Simiyu Wasilwa (Bungoma) are scheduled to appear before the selection panel.

The candidates should present their original national identity card or passport, along with the originals of their testimonials and certificates.

The shortlisted candidates should also present clearances from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Commission for University Education (CUE), and the Credit Reference Bureau.

The panel further invited the public to submit written memoranda regarding the suitability of any shortlisted candidate for the position of IEBC chairperson or member.

“Members of the public are invited to submit, in writing and under oath, any information relevant to the suitability of the shortlisted applicants to serve as Chairperson or Member of the IEBC,” the notice added.

