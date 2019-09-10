Anne Waiguru Humiliates DP Ruto As Kirinyaga County Assembly Rejects Punguza Mizigo Bill

Kirinyaga County Assembly has thrown out the Punguza Mizigo Bill which it was supposed to debate this afternoon. Just two months ago, a number of MCAs in the county had vowed to pass the Ekuru Aukot bill. The MCAs were believed to be financed by Kirinyaga Women Rep Purity Ngirici, who is an ardent supporter of DP William Ruto and a sworn enemy of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

The Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has been under fire after declaring the Punguza Mizigo constitutional amendment initiative dead. The governor blasted Thirdway Alliance party leader Ekuru Aukot’s bill saying Central Kenya was rallying behind President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga’s Building Bridges Initiative.

BLOW to Aukot as Punguza Migizo fails to sail in Kirinyaga County Assembly; can only be re-introduced after 6 months. pic.twitter.com/Z5qH98fI3J — CapitalFM Breaking News (@BreakingNewsKE) September 10, 2019

“Mt Kenya is fully in support of BBI as evidenced in Nyeri where the the Punguza Mizigo Bill has been rejected by the whole assembly. Nyeri county has set the precedence, other counties are most likely to follow. These are signs of the times ahead,” she said two weeks ago.

With this rejection, the Governor has asserted her control in the county assembly as ell as Kirinyaga politics. DP William Ruto had camped in the county for two days to support Waiguru’s rivals. This win clearly shows how the former Devolution CS has outmaneuvered the DP.

Governor Waiguru has been at the forefront in supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta’s agenda in the region. She has stood out as an ardent supporter of the BBI, an initiative which supports the expansion of the executive to include more communities.

