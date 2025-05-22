Another Catholic Priest Killed in Kerio Valley

A catholic priest was shot dead on Thursday, May 22, by armed bandits in Kerio Valley, North Rift.

The priest was heading back to his base in Tot after mass in Kakbiken village when he and a catechist he was with were attacked by the bandits.

The bandits sprayed bullets at the duo, killing the priest instantly. The catechist, on the other hand, is still missing.

Elgeyo Marakwet County Police Commander Peter Mulinge, who confirmed the incident, said the deceased priest was Father Alloiss Cheruiyot Bett, and was based at St Lumumba Catholic Church in Tot Parish.

“He was returning from prayers and was attacked on his way by people suspected to be bandits,” Mulinge said.

The attack took place around 2:30 pm on Thursday, just a kilometre from a local police station. Reports indicate that the bandits attacked the priest after suspecting that he could have been spying on them.

A joint team of police officers, National Police Reservists (NPR), and local residents launched a manhunt for the assailants, leading to an exchange of gunfire in the area.

The killing of Father Alloiss Cheruiyot Bett comes days after Fr John Maina Ndegwa succumbed to injuries after being attacked.

The Catholic priest was discovered along the Nakuru-Nairobi highway and was rushed to St. Joseph’s Mission Hospital in Gilgil, where he was admitted with visible injuries on the left side of his head, but succumbed to the injuries.

According to the DCI, Maina may have been targeted over money he allegedly received from Gachagua during the Silver Jubilee event.

“It has been established that Fr. Maina was being trailed by some individuals who were demanding a share of the money allegedly given to him after he presided over the Silver Jubilee Anniversary Ceremony by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua,” DCI stated.

