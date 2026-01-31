Another Kenyan Fighting for Russia Killed in Donetsk

Clinton Nyapara Mogesa, a Kenyan national fighting for Russia against Ukraine, has been killed in the Donetsk region during an assault.

According to Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence, Mogesa’s body was discovered by military intelligence officers at one of the captured positions in Donetsk.

“On one of the positions of the Russian occupation forces, military intelligence officers discovered the body of Clinton Nyapara Mogesa, a citizen of the Republic of Kenya, born in 1997,” HUR said.

Mogesa had lived and worked in Qatar before later signing a contract with the Russian armed forces and being sent to one of Russia’s assault units.

The Ukrainian intelligence noted that the Russian forces did not evacuate Mogesa’s body, and his family received neither compensation nor any explanation from the Russian side.

The Intelligence officers also found passports belonging to two other Kenyan citizens on the eliminated mercenary — likely fellow recruits whom Russia is preparing to send into future assaults.

Further, Ukraine warned foreign nationals against traveling to Russia or engaging in any form of employment in the country.

“A trip to Russia is a real risk of ending up in an assault unit without training and with no chance of survival,” the intelligence agency added.

This comes weeks after another Kenyan national was killed by Ukrainian forces while fighting for Russia.

The deceased, who was identified as Martin Mburu, flew to Russia in late 2025 to take up a military job.

He was reportedly coerced into the Russian military and was to face off with the forces from Kyiv before he died.

Mburu, who hailed from Kirinyaga County, passed away in combat on Thursday, November 27.