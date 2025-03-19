Another Kenyan Officer Injured In Haiti

A Kenyan police officer was on Tuesday shot and injured during an operation in Kenscoff, within the Belot area of Haiti.

MSS Spokesperson Jack Ombaka in a statement said the officer was promptly evacuated to ASPEN Level 2 Hospital.

Ombaka noted that the officer was in stable condition after receiving urgent medical care.

“Today, Tuesday, 18th March 2025, a member of the MSS Kenyan contingent was injured while conducting a security operation in Kenscoff, within the Belot area. The officer was promptly evacuated to ASPEN Level 2 Hospital, where he is receiving medical attention and is in stable condition,” Ombaka stated.

He also expressed appreciation to the Haitian people and others who have shown support for the injured officer.

“We extend our gratitude to all Haitians of goodwill and others who have expressed their wishes for a swift recovery. We will continue to provide updates through our official social media channels as necessary. I sincerely thank you all for your unwavering support and cooperation as we engage in this decisive phase of operations against criminal elements,” he added.

The incident follows the death of Kenyan officer Samuel Tompoi Kaetuai who was shot during an operation in the western Segur-Savien region in the town of Pont Sonde.

He was airlifted to Aspen Level 2 Hospital but passed away while receiving treatment.

The body of Tompoi arrived in Kenya on March 10 and was received by Deputy Inspector General of the Administration Police Service (APS) Gilbert Masengeli at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Kenya has so far deployed about 800 troops to Haiti in the mission comprising more than 1,000 officers from other countries like Jamaica, Guatemala and El Salvador.

The Caribean nation has faced an almost complete breakdown of law with gangs controlling major parts of the country.

According to UN, over 5,601 people were killed in gang-related violence in the Haiti in 2024, 1,000 more than in 2023.