Another Loss For Ekuru Aukot As Nyamira County Rejects Punguza Mizigo Initiative In A Flash

Nyamira County became the fourth County Assembly to reject the Punguza Mizigo Bill. This was after Siaya, Kirinyaga, Homabay and Muranga counties rejected the bill, calling it a fraud to the people of Kenya. This was another setback for the Thirdway Alliance considering it aims at having the bill passed in at least 24 counties to keep the hope of the bill going for a referendum alive. The only county to pass the bill was Uasin Gishu county, which is DP William Ruto’s backyard. It is believed Ruto is supporting the bill and as such, all counties under his wings will pass the bill, especially those in the Rift Valley.

READ ALSO:Anne Waiguru Humiliates DP Ruto As Kirinyaga County Assembly Rejects Punguza Mizigo Bill

In Nyamira, the bill was tabled before the House by Majority Leader Duke Masira and it flopped on a technicality after Bomwagamo Ward Rep Charles Barongo failed to second it. According to House Standing Orders, if a bill lacks a seconder it stands suspended for six months when it’s supposed to be re-tabled in the Assembly.

READ ALSO:You Are An Irredeemable Public Thief, Ekuru Aukot Attacks Waiguru

Mr Masira said the Bill has several gaps among them reduction of constituencies which he said would eventually affect wards.

JUST IN :

Nyamira County Assembly rejects the Punguza Mizigo 2019 Bill; motion can be re-introduced after six months. #PunguzaMizigoBill2019 — Rein (@Asamoh_) September 24, 2019

“I introduced the bill and it wasn’t seconded. As per the law, it can only be introduced again after six months. This technically means we have rejected it since they have until next month to have it passed,” he said.

Separately, Nairobi County Assembly has kicked off the public participation on the bill today after the County Assembly denied Aukot’s team opportunity to present the bill, saying residents of Nairobi did not take part in public hearings.

READ ALSO:Why Ndindi Nyoro And Alice Wahome Are The Laughing Stock After Murang’a Rejected Punguza Mizigo Bill

The Nairobi County Justice and Legal Affairs Committee has invited members of the public and stakeholders to submit their views on the bill beginning Tuesday until Wednesday this week.This follows a resolve by the City assembly to suspend the debate of the contentious bill in order to consult with the public on some provisions in the bill.Residents from Starehe and Mathare sub-counties will get a chance to air their views at the Kariokor Social Hall while those from Roysambu, Kasarani, and Ruaraka sub-counties will converge at the form Kahawa West market parking.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases